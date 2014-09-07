Sept 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at tea on the third day in the first Test between West Indies and Bangladesh on Sunday in Kingstown, St Vincent and the Grenadines
West Indies 1st innings (Overnight: 407-3)
C. Gayle lbw b Hom 64
K. Brathwaite c M. Haque b T. Islam 212
K. Edwards c M. Haque b T. Islam 10
Da. Bravo c Mahmudullah b T. Islam 62
S. Chanderpaul not out 85
J. Blackwood lbw b R. Hossain 10
D. Ramdin c R. Hossain b T. Islam 5
J. Taylor c Hom b T. Islam 10
K. Roach not out 2
Extras (b-5 lb-18 nb-1) 24
Total (for 7 wickets declared, 160 overs) 484
Fall of wickets: 1-116 C. Gayle,2-133 K. Edwards,3-261 Da. Bravo,4-422 K. Brathwaite,5-451 J. Blackwood,6-466 D. Ramdin,7-479 J. Taylor
Did not bat: S. Benn, S. Gabriel
Bowling
A. Hossain 22 - 12 - 43 - 0
R. Hossain 30 - 1 - 110 - 1(nb-1)
M. Mahmudullah 19 - 0 - 64 - 0
S. Hom 37 - 6 - 104 - 1
T. Islam 47 - 9 - 135 - 5
Nas. Hossain 4 - 1 - 4 - 0
M. Haque 1 - 0 - 1 - 0
Bangladesh 1st innings
T. Iqbal c Da. Bravo b Roach 1
Sh. Rahman c Da. Bravo b Benn 35
I. Kayes c Da. Bravo b Taylor 9
M. Haque c Ramdin b Gabriel 51
M. Mahmudullah not out 6
Extras (lb-2 nb-1) 3
Total (for 4 wickets, 41 overs) 105
Fall of wickets: 1-1 T. Iqbal,2-18 I. Kayes,3-80 Sh. Rahman,4-105 M. Haque
To bat: M. Rahim, N. Hossain, S. Hom, T. Islam, A. Hossain, R. Hossain
Bowling
J. Taylor 12 - 4 - 36 - 1
K. Roach 11 - 3 - 29 - 1
S. Gabriel 7 - 1 - 20 - 1
S. Benn 11 - 3 - 18 - 1(nb-1)
Referees
Umpire: Marais Erasmus
Umpire: Richard Illingworth
TV umpire: Steve Davis
Match referee: Roshan Mahanama