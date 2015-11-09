Cricket-Aravinda de Silva to step down from Sri Lanka role
COLOMBO, May 6 Former batsman Aravinda de Silva will withdraw from his role as chairman of the cricket committee at Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) at the end of next month due to personal reasons.
Nov 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fifth and final day in the first Test between Australia and New Zealand on Monday in Brisbane, Australia Australia 1st innings 556 for 4 decl (U. Khawaja 174, D. Warner 163, A. Voges 83no, J. Burns 71) New Zealand 1st innings 317 (K. Williamson 140; M. Starc 4-57) Australia 2nd innings 264 for 4 decl (J. Burns 129, D. Warner 116) New Zealand 2nd innings (Overnight: 142-3; Target: 504 runs) T. Latham lbw b Starc 29 M. Guptill c Smith b Lyon 23 K. Williamson lbw b Lyon 59 R. Taylor c Smith b Hazlewood 26 B. McCullum c Smith b M. Marsh 80 J. Neesham c Burns b Johnson 3 B. Watling lbw b Lyon 14 M. Craig not out 26 D. Bracewell lbw b M. Marsh 0 T. Southee c Nevill b Hazlewood 5 T. Boult c Nevill b Starc 15 Extras (b-7 lb-5 nb-1 w-2) 15 Total (all out, 88.3 overs) 295 Fall of wickets: 1-44 T. Latham,2-98 M. Guptill,3-136 K. Williamson,4-165 R. Taylor,5-205 J. Neesham,6-242 B. Watling,7-243 B. McCullum,8-243 D. Bracewell,9-249 T. Southee,10-295 T. Boult Bowling M. Starc 20.3 - 5 - 69 - 2(w-1) M. Johnson 19 - 6 - 58 - 1(w-1) J. Hazlewood 18 - 3 - 68 - 2 M. Marsh 10 - 3 - 25 - 2(nb-1) N. Lyon 21 - 3 - 63 - 3 Referees Umpire: Richard Illingworth Umpire: Nigel Llong TV umpire: Sundaram Ravi Match referee: Roshan Mahanama Result: Australia won by 208 runs
MUMBAI, May 6 Former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum has been ruled out of the remainder of the Indian Premier League after injuring his left hamstring during the Gujarat Lions's loss to Delhi Daredevils on Thursday.