June 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the fifth Triangular Series match between West Indies and Australia on Monday in Basseterre, St Kitts and Nevis Australia Innings U. Khawaja run out (Taylor, Fletcher) 98 A. Finch c Benn b Holder 0 S. Smith c&b C. Brathwaite 74 G. Bailey c Ramdin b Pollard 55 M. Marsh c Holder b C. Brathwaite 16 T. Head c Ramdin b Pollard 1 M. Wade b Holder 5 J. Faulkner not out 4 N. Coulter-Nile not out 1 Extras (lb-2 w-9) 11 Total (for 7 wickets, 50 overs) 265 Fall of wickets: 1-1 A. Finch,2-171 S. Smith,3-196 U. Khawaja,4-245 M. Marsh,5-249 T. Head,6-257 M. Wade,7-259 G. Bailey Did not bat: A. Zampa, J. Hazlewood Bowling J. Holder 10 - 0 - 44 - 2(w-1) J. Taylor 5 - 0 - 31 - 0 S. Narine 10 - 0 - 44 - 0 C. Brathwaite 10 - 0 - 60 - 2 S. Benn 9 - 0 - 52 - 0(w-2) K. Pollard 6 - 0 - 32 - 2(w-2) West Indies Innings J. Charles lbw b Zampa 48 A. Fletcher c Bailey b Faulkner 27 Da. Bravo c Wade b Zampa 39 M. Samuels run out (Wade) 92 D. Ramdin b Coulter-Nile 29 K. Pollard not out 16 J. Holder c Wade b Coulter-Nile 0 C. Brathwaite not out 3 Extras (lb-3 w-9) 12 Total (for 6 wickets, 45.4 overs) 266 Fall of wickets: 1-74 A. Fletcher,2-85 J. Charles,3-167 Da. Bravo,4-240 M. Samuels,5-254 D. Ramdin,6-254 J. Holder Did not bat: S. Narine, S. Benn, J. Taylor Bowling J. Hazlewood 9 - 0 - 46 - 0 N. Coulter-Nile 9.4 - 0 - 67 - 2(w-4) J. Faulkner 6 - 0 - 31 - 1 T. Head 6 - 0 - 29 - 0(w-1) M. Marsh 8 - 0 - 30 - 0 A. Zampa 7 - 0 - 60 - 2 Referees Umpire: Gregory Brathwaite Umpire: Richard Illingworth TV umpire: Nigel Llong Match referee: Jeff Crowe Result: West Indies won by 4 wickets