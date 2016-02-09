Feb 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the third One Day International between South Africa and England on Tuesday in Centurion, South Africa
England Innings
J. Roy run out (M. Morkel, de Kock) 20
A. Hales c M. Morkel b Rabada 65
J. Root run out (Wiese, de Kock) 125
J. Buttler c Duminy b Rabada 0
E. Morgan c Amla b Wiese 8
B. Stokes c Behardien b Abbott 53
M. Ali c Amla b M. Morkel 3
C. Jordan c Duminy b Abbott 3
D. Willey not out 13
A. Rashid not out 13
Extras (b-4 lb-3 w-8) 15
Total (for 8 wickets, 50 overs) 318
Fall of wickets: 1-36 J. Roy,2-161 A. Hales,3-162 J. Buttler,4-187 E. Morgan,5-269 J. Root,6-284 M. Ali,7-291 B. Stokes,8-291 C. Jordan
Did not bat: R. Topley
Bowling
K. Abbott 10 - 0 - 50 - 2(w-3)
K. Rabada 10 - 0 - 65 - 2(w-3)
M. Morkel 10 - 0 - 63 - 1(w-1)
D. Wiese 10 - 0 - 64 - 1
I. Tahir 8 - 0 - 56 - 0(w-1)
F. Behardien 2 - 0 - 13 - 0
South Africa Innings
Q. de Kock c Root b Rashid 135
H. Amla c Buttler b Jordan 127
D. Wiese b Ali 7
F. du Plessis not out 33
A. de Villiers not out 0
Extras (lb-5 nb-3 w-9) 17
Total (for 3 wickets, 46.2 overs) 319
Fall of wickets: 1-239 Q. de Kock,2-249 D. Wiese,3-311 H. Amla
Did not bat: J. Duminy, F. Behardien, K. Rabada, K. Abbott, M. Morkel, I. Tahir
Bowling
D. Willey 5 - 0 - 40 - 0
R. Topley 6 - 0 - 46 - 0(w-1)
B. Stokes 8.2 - 0 - 54 - 0(nb-1 w-2)
C. Jordan 7 - 0 - 54 - 1(nb-1 w-4)
M. Ali 10 - 0 - 75 - 1(nb-1 w-1)
A. Rashid 10 - 0 - 45 - 1(w-1)
Referees
Umpire: Johan Cloete
Umpire: Chris Gaffaney
TV umpire: Kumar Dharmasena
Match referee: Javagal Srinath
Result: South Africa won by 7 wickets