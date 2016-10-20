Cricket-Lehmann hopes no Ashes boycott, urges solution to pay row
May 18 Australia coach Darren Lehmann hopes the ongoing pay dispute will not prompt the players to boycott this year's Ashes series and urged both sides to resolve the matter.
Oct 20 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the first Test between Bangladesh and England on Thursday in Chittagong, Bangladesh England 1st innings A. Cook b Al Hasan 4 B. Duckett b M. Hasan 14 J. Root c Sa. Rahman b M. Hasan 40 G. Ballance lbw b M. Hasan 1 M. Ali c Rahim b M. Hasan 68 B. Stokes b Al Hasan 18 J. Bairstow b M. Hasan 52 C. Woakes not out 36 A. Rashid not out 5 Extras (b-14 lb-4 w-2) 20 Total (for 7 wickets, 92 overs) 258 Fall of wickets: 1-18 B. Duckett,2-18 A. Cook,3-21 G. Ballance,4-83 J. Root,5-106 B. Stokes,6-194 M. Ali,7-237 J. Bairstow To bat: G. Batty, S. Broad Bowling Sh. Islam 9 - 1 - 33 - 0 M. Hasan 33 - 6 - 64 - 5 K. Rabbi 8 - 0 - 41 - 0(w-2) S. Al Hasan 19 - 6 - 46 - 2 T. Islam 17 - 8 - 28 - 0 Sa. Rahman 3 - 0 - 11 - 0 Mahmudullah 2 - 0 - 17 - 0 M. Haque 1 - 1 - 0 - 0 Referees Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena Umpire: Chris Gaffaney TV umpire: Sundaram Ravi Match referee: Roshan Mahanama
May 18 Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz has been suspended for two months for failing to report a suspect approach to indulge in corruption, the country's cricket board has said.