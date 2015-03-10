March 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the World Cup match between India and Ireland on Tuesday in Hamilton, New Zealand Ireland Innings W. Porterfield c U. Yadav b M. Sharma 67 P. Stirling c Rahane b Ashwin 42 E. Joyce b Raina 2 N. O'Brien c U. Yadav b Shami 75 A. Balbirnie c Shami b Ashwin 24 K. O'Brien c Dhoni b Shami 1 G. Wilson c Rahane b Jadeja 6 S. Thompson run out (Kohli) 2 J. Mooney not out 12 G. Dockrell c Dhoni b U. Yadav 6 A. Cusack c U. Yadav b Shami 11 Extras (lb-2 w-9) 11 Total (all out, 49 overs) 259 Fall of wickets: 1-89 P. Stirling,2-92 E. Joyce,3-145 W. Porterfield,4-206 A. Balbirnie,5-208 K. O'Brien,6-222 G. Wilson,7-226 N. O'Brien,8-227 S. Thompson,9-238 G. Dockrell,10-259 A. Cusack Bowling U. Yadav 4 - 0 - 34 - 1(w-1) M. Shami 9 - 0 - 41 - 3(w-5) M. Sharma 6 - 0 - 38 - 1(w-3) R. Jadeja 7 - 0 - 45 - 1 R. Ashwin 10 - 1 - 38 - 2 S. Raina 10 - 0 - 40 - 1 Ro. Sharma 3 - 0 - 21 - 0 India Innings Ro. Sharma b Thompson 64 S. Dhawan c Porterfield b Thompson 100 V. Kohli not out 44 A. Rahane not out 33 Extras (b-4 lb-2 w-13) 19 Total (for 2 wickets, 36.5 overs) 260 Fall of wickets: 1-174 Ro. Sharma,2-190 S. Dhawan Did not bat: S. Raina, M. Dhoni, R. Jadeja, R. Ashwin, M. Shami, M. Sharma, U. Yadav Bowling J. Mooney 6 - 0 - 44 - 0(w-4) A. Cusack 8 - 0 - 43 - 0(w-1) S. Thompson 6 - 0 - 45 - 2(w-4) G. Dockrell 5 - 0 - 44 - 0 P. Stirling 5 - 0 - 36 - 0 K. O'Brien 6.5 - 0 - 42 - 0 Referees Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena Umpire: Richard Kettleborough TV umpire: Johan Cloete Match referee: Chris Broad Result: India won by 8 wickets