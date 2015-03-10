Cricket-Aravinda de Silva to step down from Sri Lanka role
COLOMBO, May 6 Former batsman Aravinda de Silva will withdraw from his role as chairman of the cricket committee at Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) at the end of next month due to personal reasons.
March 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the World Cup match between India and Ireland on Tuesday in Hamilton, New Zealand Ireland Innings W. Porterfield c U. Yadav b M. Sharma 67 P. Stirling c Rahane b Ashwin 42 E. Joyce b Raina 2 N. O'Brien c U. Yadav b Shami 75 A. Balbirnie c Shami b Ashwin 24 K. O'Brien c Dhoni b Shami 1 G. Wilson c Rahane b Jadeja 6 S. Thompson run out (Kohli) 2 J. Mooney not out 12 G. Dockrell c Dhoni b U. Yadav 6 A. Cusack c U. Yadav b Shami 11 Extras (lb-2 w-9) 11 Total (all out, 49 overs) 259 Fall of wickets: 1-89 P. Stirling,2-92 E. Joyce,3-145 W. Porterfield,4-206 A. Balbirnie,5-208 K. O'Brien,6-222 G. Wilson,7-226 N. O'Brien,8-227 S. Thompson,9-238 G. Dockrell,10-259 A. Cusack Bowling U. Yadav 4 - 0 - 34 - 1(w-1) M. Shami 9 - 0 - 41 - 3(w-5) M. Sharma 6 - 0 - 38 - 1(w-3) R. Jadeja 7 - 0 - 45 - 1 R. Ashwin 10 - 1 - 38 - 2 S. Raina 10 - 0 - 40 - 1 Ro. Sharma 3 - 0 - 21 - 0 India Innings Ro. Sharma b Thompson 64 S. Dhawan c Porterfield b Thompson 100 V. Kohli not out 44 A. Rahane not out 33 Extras (b-4 lb-2 w-13) 19 Total (for 2 wickets, 36.5 overs) 260 Fall of wickets: 1-174 Ro. Sharma,2-190 S. Dhawan Did not bat: S. Raina, M. Dhoni, R. Jadeja, R. Ashwin, M. Shami, M. Sharma, U. Yadav Bowling J. Mooney 6 - 0 - 44 - 0(w-4) A. Cusack 8 - 0 - 43 - 0(w-1) S. Thompson 6 - 0 - 45 - 2(w-4) G. Dockrell 5 - 0 - 44 - 0 P. Stirling 5 - 0 - 36 - 0 K. O'Brien 6.5 - 0 - 42 - 0 Referees Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena Umpire: Richard Kettleborough TV umpire: Johan Cloete Match referee: Chris Broad Result: India won by 8 wickets
MUMBAI, May 6 Former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum has been ruled out of the remainder of the Indian Premier League after injuring his left hamstring during the Gujarat Lions's loss to Delhi Daredevils on Thursday.