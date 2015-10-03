Oct 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the second One Day International between Zimbabwe and Pakistan on Saturday in Harare, Zimbabwe Zimbabwe Innings H. Masakadza c Irfan b Riaz 7 C. Chibhabha c S. Ahmed b Riaz 90 B. Chari c Hafeez b Irfan 39 S. Williams c Hafeez b Riaz 10 E. Chigumbura hit wkt b Riaz 67 S. Raza c S. Ahmed b Yamin 32 R. Mutumbami not out 14 L. Jongwe not out 4 Extras (b-2 lb-1 nb-1 w-9) 13 Total (for 6 wickets, 50 overs) 276 Fall of wickets: 1-27 H. Masakadza,2-118 B. Chari,3-132 S. Williams,4-191 C. Chibhabha,5-253 E. Chigumbura,6-267 S. Raza Did not bat: G. Cremer, T. Panyangara, J. Nyumbu Bowling M. Irfan 10 - 1 - 47 - 1(w-2) A. Yamin 5 - 0 - 38 - 1(nb-1 w-2) W. Riaz 10 - 1 - 63 - 4(w-1) Y. Shah 6 - 0 - 30 - 0(w-1) B. Asif 8 - 0 - 39 - 0(w-1) Az. Ali 4 - 0 - 22 - 0 S. Malik 7 - 0 - 34 - 0 Pakistan Innings Az. Ali b Panyangara 1 B. Asif c Chigumbura b Panyangara 0 M. Hafeez run out (Mutombodzi, Mutumbami) 27 A. Shafiq c Mutumbami b Jongwe 1 S. Malik not out 96 S. Ahmed c Williams b Chibhabha 9 M. Rizwan c Nyumbu b Cremer 8 A. Yamin c Mutumbami b Chigumbura 62 W. Riaz run out (Chigumbura) 3 Y. Shah not out 32 Extras (b-4 nb-1 w-12) 17 Total (for 8 wickets, 48 overs) 256 Fall of wickets: 1-2 B. Asif,2-8 Az. Ali,3-17 A. Shafiq,4-40 M. Hafeez,5-56 S. Ahmed,6-76 M. Rizwan,7-187 A. Yamin,8-193 W. Riaz Did not bat: M. Irfan Bowling T. Panyangara 9 - 0 - 44 - 2(w-2) L. Jongwe 8 - 1 - 41 - 1(w-1) S. Williams 10 - 0 - 33 - 0 C. Chibhabha 8 - 0 - 55 - 1(nb-1 w-1) G. Cremer 1.4 - 0 - 8 - 1 J. Nyumbu 6.2 - 0 - 38 - 0(w-3) E. Chigumbura 5 - 0 - 33 - 1(w-2) Referees Umpire: Jeremiah Matibiri Umpire: Ruchira Palliyaguruge TV umpire: Langton Rusere Match referee: David Jukes Result: Zimbabwe won by 5 runs (D/L Method)