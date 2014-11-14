Nov 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the first One Day International between Australia and South Africa on Friday in Perth, Australia Australia Innings D. Warner c McLaren b Philander 46 A. Finch c de Kock b Philander 35 S. Watson c M. Morkel b Tahir 13 M. Clarke c de Kock b Steyn 11 G. Bailey c du Plessis b Steyn 70 M. Marsh b Philander 10 M. Wade c sub b Philander 35 G. Maxwell c du Plessis b M. Morkel 29 M. Johnson not out 13 N. Coulter-Nile not out 9 Extras (b-1 lb-14 nb-1 w-13) 29 Total (for 8 wickets, 50 overs) 300 Fall of wickets: 1-94 D. Warner,2-94 A. Finch,3-112 M. Clarke,4-130 S. Watson,5-144 M. Marsh,6-236 G. Bailey,7-256 M. Wade,8-276 G. Maxwell Did not bat: J. Hazlewood Bowling D. Steyn 10 - 0 - 62 - 2(w-2) V. Philander 10 - 0 - 45 - 4(nb-1 w-3) M. Morkel 10 - 1 - 56 - 1(w-2) R. McLaren 9 - 0 - 63 - 0(w-6) I. Tahir 10 - 0 - 54 - 1 F. Behardien 1 - 0 - 5 - 0 South Africa Innings H. Amla c Wade b Johnson 8 Q. de Kock c Wade b Johnson 2 F. du Plessis c M. Marsh b Watson 31 F. Behardien c Finch b Coulter-Nile 20 A. de Villiers run out () 80 D. Miller c M. Marsh b Coulter-Nile 65 R. McLaren c Wade b Coulter-Nile 0 V. Philander c Wade b Hazlewood 1 D. Steyn c Wade b Coulter-Nile 6 M. Morkel not out 22 I. Tahir c Warner b Maxwell 22 Extras (b-1 lb-1 w-9) 11 Total (all out, 48.1 overs) 268 Fall of wickets: 1-6 Q. de Kock,2-18 H. Amla,3-53 F. Behardien,4-76 F. du Plessis,5-202 D. Miller,6-202 R. McLaren,7-207 V. Philander,8-215 A. de Villiers,9-222 D. Steyn,10-268 I. Tahir Bowling M. Johnson 10 - 1 - 38 - 2(w-5) J. Hazlewood 10 - 0 - 50 - 1(w-2) N. Coulter-Nile 10 - 0 - 48 - 4 M. Marsh 7 - 0 - 50 - 0(w-1) S. Watson 6 - 0 - 48 - 1(w-1) G. Maxwell 5.1 - 0 - 32 - 1 Referees Umpire: Simon Fry Umpire: Nigel Llong TV umpire: Billy Bowden Match referee: Javagal Srinath Result: Australia won by 32 runs