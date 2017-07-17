UPDATE 1-Cricket-Test Series England v South Africa scoreboard

July 17 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fourth day in the second Test between England and South Africa on Monday in Nottingham, England South Africa 1st innings 335 (H. Amla 78, Q. de Kock 68, V. Philander 54; J. Anderson 5-72) England 1st innings 205 (J. Root 78) South Africa 2nd innings 343 for 9 (H. Amla 87, D. Elgar 80, F. du Plessis 63; M. Ali 4-78) England 2nd innings (Target: 474 runs) A. Cook c de Kock b Morris 42 K. Jennings b Philander 3 G. Ballance lbw b Philander 4 J. Root b Morris 8 J. Bairstow c Morris b Maharaj 16 B. Stokes c&b Philander 18 M. Ali c Kuhn b Maharaj 27 L. Dawson not out 5 S. Broad c M. Morkel b Maharaj 5 M. Wood c Morris b Olivier 0 J. Anderson c de Kock b Olivier 0 Extras (lb-5) 5 Total (all out, 44.2 overs) 133 Fall of wickets: 1-4 K. Jennings,2-28 G. Ballance,3-55 J. Root,4-72 A. Cook,5-84 J. Bairstow,6-122 M. Ali,7-126 B. Stokes,8-133 S. Broad,9-133 M. Wood,10-133 J. Anderson To bat: Bowling M. Morkel 13 - 4 - 30 - 0 V. Philander 10 - 3 - 24 - 3 D. Olivier 3.2 - 0 - 25 - 2 C. Morris 6 - 3 - 7 - 2 K. Maharaj 12 - 2 - 42 - 3 Referees Umpire: Simon Fry Umpire: Paul Reiffel TV umpire: Sundaram Ravi Match referee: Jeff Crowe Result: South Africa won by 340 runs