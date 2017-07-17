FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Cricket-Test Series England v South Africa scoreboard
Deals
July 17, 2017 / 12:24 PM / a day ago

UPDATE 1-Cricket-Test Series England v South Africa scoreboard

2 Min Read

    July 17 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fourth day in the second Test between England and South Africa on Monday in Nottingham, England 
South Africa 1st innings 335       (H. Amla 78, Q. de Kock 68, V. Philander 54; J. Anderson 5-72) 
England      1st innings 205       (J. Root 78)                                                   
South Africa 2nd innings 343 for 9 (H. Amla 87, D. Elgar 80, F. du Plessis 63; M. Ali 4-78)       
England 2nd innings (Target: 474 runs)
A. Cook                   c de Kock b Morris    42  
K. Jennings               b Philander           3   
G. Ballance               lbw b Philander       4   
J. Root                   b Morris              8   
J. Bairstow               c Morris b Maharaj    16  
B. Stokes                 c&b Philander     18  
M. Ali                    c Kuhn b Maharaj      27  
L. Dawson                 not out               5   
S. Broad                  c M. Morkel b Maharaj 5   
M. Wood                   c Morris b Olivier    0   
J. Anderson               c de Kock b Olivier   0   
Extras                    (lb-5)                5   
Total                     (all out, 44.2 overs) 133 
Fall of wickets: 1-4 K. Jennings,2-28 G. Ballance,3-55 J. Root,4-72 A. Cook,5-84 J. Bairstow,6-122 M. Ali,7-126 B. Stokes,8-133 S. Broad,9-133 M. Wood,10-133 J. Anderson
To bat:
Bowling              
M. Morkel                 13 - 4 - 30 - 0           
V. Philander              10 - 3 - 24 - 3           
D. Olivier                3.2 - 0 - 25 - 2          
C. Morris                 6 - 3 - 7 - 2             
K. Maharaj                12 - 2 - 42 - 3           
Referees             
Umpire: Simon Fry                                   
Umpire: Paul Reiffel                                
TV umpire: Sundaram Ravi                            
Match referee: Jeff Crowe                           
Result: South Africa won by 340 runs

