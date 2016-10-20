Cricket-Lehmann hopes no Ashes boycott, urges solution to pay row
May 18 Australia coach Darren Lehmann hopes the ongoing pay dispute will not prompt the players to boycott this year's Ashes series and urged both sides to resolve the matter.
Oct 20 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the second One Day International between India and New Zealand on Thursday in Delhi, India New Zealand Innings M. Guptill b U. Yadav 0 T. Latham lbw b Jadhav 46 K. Williamson c Rahane b Mishra 118 R. Taylor c Ro. Sharma b Mishra 21 C. Anderson lbw b Mishra 21 L. Ronchi c Dhoni b A. Patel 6 M. Santner not out 9 A. Devcich c A. Patel b Bumrah 7 T. Southee b Bumrah 0 M. Henry b Bumrah 6 T. Boult not out 5 Extras (w-3) 3 Total (for 9 wickets, 50 overs) 242 Fall of wickets: 1-0 M. Guptill,2-120 T. Latham,3-158 R. Taylor,4-204 C. Anderson,5-213 K. Williamson,6-216 L. Ronchi,7-224 A. Devcich,8-225 T. Southee,9-237 M. Henry Bowling U. Yadav 9 - 0 - 42 - 1(w-2) H. Pandya 9 - 0 - 45 - 0(w-1) J. Bumrah 10 - 0 - 35 - 3 A. Patel 10 - 0 - 49 - 1 A. Mishra 10 - 0 - 60 - 3 K. Jadhav 2 - 0 - 11 - 1 India Innings Ro. Sharma c Ronchi b Boult 15 A. Rahane c Anderson b Southee 28 V. Kohli c Ronchi b Santner 9 M. Pandey run out (Santner, Ronchi) 19 M. Dhoni c&b Southee 39 K. Jadhav c Ronchi b Henry 41 A. Patel c Santner b Guptill 17 H. Pandya c Santner b Boult 36 A. Mishra c sub b Guptill 1 U. Yadav not out 18 J. Bumrah b Southee 0 Extras (lb-5 w-8) 13 Total (all out, 49.3 overs) 236 Fall of wickets: 1-21 Ro. Sharma,2-40 V. Kohli,3-72 A. Rahane,4-73 M. Pandey,5-139 K. Jadhav,6-172 M. Dhoni,7-180 A. Patel,8-183 A. Mishra,9-232 H. Pandya,10-236 J. Bumrah Bowling M. Henry 10 - 0 - 51 - 1 T. Boult 10 - 2 - 25 - 2 T. Southee 9.3 - 0 - 52 - 3(w-1) A. Devcich 9 - 0 - 48 - 0(w-2) M. Santner 10 - 0 - 49 - 1(w-1) M. Guptill 1 - 0 - 6 - 2(w-4) Referees Umpire: Anil Chaudhary Umpire: Bruce Oxenford TV umpire: Chettithody Shamshuddin Match referee: Richie Richardson Result: New Zealand won by 6 runs
May 18 Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz has been suspended for two months for failing to report a suspect approach to indulge in corruption, the country's cricket board has said.