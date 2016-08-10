Aug 10 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fifth and final day in the second and final Test between Zimbabwe and New Zealand on Wednesday in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe
New Zealand 1st innings 582 for 4 decl (T. Latham 136, R. Taylor 124no, K. Williamson 113, M. Guptill 87, B. Watling 83no)
Zimbabwe 1st innings 362 (C. Ervine 146, P. Moor 71, C. Chibhabha 60; I. Sodhi 4-60)
New Zealand 2nd innings 166 for 2 decl (K. Williamson 68no, R. Taylor 67no)
Zimbabwe 2nd innings (Overnight: 58-3; Target: 387 runs)
T. Mawoyo lbw b Boult 35
C. Chibhabha c Guptill b Wagner 21
S. Raza lbw b Southee 0
D. Tiripano lbw b Santner 22
C. Ervine c Watling b Guptill 27
P. Masvaure c Taylor b Sodhi 11
S. Williams c Williamson b Guptill 11
P. Moor lbw b Sodhi 1
G. Cremer lbw b Guptill 1
J. Nyumbu not out 0
M. Chinouya c Williamson b Sodhi 0
Extras (b-1 lb-2) 3
Total (all out, 68.4 overs) 132
Fall of wickets: 1-45 C. Chibhabha,2-58 T. Mawoyo,3-58 S. Raza,4-97 D. Tiripano,5-112 C. Ervine,6-130 S. Williams,7-131 P. Moor,8-132 G. Cremer,9-132 P. Masvaure,10-132 M. Chinouya
Bowling
T. Southee 14 - 7 - 35 - 1
T. Boult 12 - 4 - 26 - 1
N. Wagner 12 - 5 - 23 - 1
M. Santner 12 - 4 - 15 - 1
I. Sodhi 11.4 - 5 - 19 - 3
M. Guptill 7 - 4 - 11 - 3
Referees
Umpire: Michael Gough
Umpire: Paul Reiffel
TV umpire: Jeremiah Matibiri
Match referee: David Boon
Result: New Zealand won by 254 runs