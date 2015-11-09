Cricket-Aravinda de Silva to step down from Sri Lanka role
COLOMBO, May 6 Former batsman Aravinda de Silva will withdraw from his role as chairman of the cricket committee at Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) at the end of next month due to personal reasons.
Nov 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the second One Day International between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe on Monday in Mirpur, Bangladesh Bangladesh Innings T. Iqbal c Chakabva b Panyangara 19 I. Kayes c Cremer b Williams 76 L. Das c Chakabva b Panyangara 7 Mahmudullah c Chakabva b Cremer 4 M. Rahim c Jongwe b Cremer 21 Sa. Rahman c Chakabva b Jongwe 33 Nas. Hossain c Ervine b Panyangara 41 M. Mortaza c Chibhabha b Muzarabani 13 A. Sunny c Ervine b Muzarabani 3 A. Hossain not out 1 M. Rahman not out 5 Extras (b-4 lb-6 nb-1 w-7) 18 Total (for 9 wickets, 50 overs) 241 Fall of wickets: 1-32 T. Iqbal,2-47 L. Das,3-79 Mahmudullah,4-127 M. Rahim,5-151 I. Kayes,6-193 Sa. Rahman,7-231 M. Mortaza,8-234 Nas. Hossain,9-236 A. Sunny Bowling T. Panyangara 10 - 0 - 41 - 3(w-1) L. Jongwe 8 - 0 - 47 - 1(w-1) T. Muzarabani 9 - 0 - 32 - 2(w-1) S. Raza 7 - 0 - 33 - 0(w-2) G. Cremer 10 - 0 - 41 - 2(w-1) S. Williams 6 - 0 - 37 - 1(nb-1 w-1) Zimbabwe Innings C. Chibhabha b Mortaza 14 R. Chakabva lbw b A. Sunny 1 C. Ervine run out (, Das) 26 S. Williams c Nas. Hossain b M. Rahman 14 E. Chigumbura c Kayes b A. Hossain 47 S. Raza c Kayes b A. Hossain 33 M. Waller c Rahim b Nas. Hossain 8 L. Jongwe b M. Rahman 11 G. Cremer st Rahim b Nas. Hossain 1 T. Panyangara c Mortaza b M. Rahman 4 T. Muzarabani not out 1 Extras (lb-11 w-12) 23 Total (all out, 43.2 overs) 183 Fall of wickets: 1-22 R. Chakabva,2-23 C. Chibhabha,3-45 S. Williams,4-78 C. Ervine,5-151 S. Raza,6-156 E. Chigumbura,7-175 M. Waller,8-177 L. Jongwe,9-181 T. Panyangara,10-183 G. Cremer Bowling M. Rahman 8 - 0 - 33 - 3(w-3) M. Mortaza 9 - 1 - 47 - 1(w-6) A. Sunny 9 - 0 - 34 - 1(w-2) A. Hossain 8 - 0 - 22 - 2(w-1) Nas. Hossain 9.2 - 0 - 36 - 2 Referees Umpire: Aleem Dar Umpire: Enamul Haque TV umpire: Anisur Rahman Match referee: Javagal Srinath Result: Bangladesh won by 58 runs
MUMBAI, May 6 Former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum has been ruled out of the remainder of the Indian Premier League after injuring his left hamstring during the Gujarat Lions's loss to Delhi Daredevils on Thursday.