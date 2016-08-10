Aug 10 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the third Test between West Indies and India on Wednesday in Gros Islet, St Lucia
India 1st innings (Overnight: 234-5)
L. Rahul c K. Brathwaite b Chase 50
S. Dhawan c Dowrich b Gabriel 1
V. Kohli c Da. Bravo b Joseph 3
A. Rahane b Chase 35
Ro. Sharma c Dowrich b Joseph 9
R. Ashwin c Blackwood b Cummins 118
W. Saha c Dowrich b Joseph 104
R. Jadeja c Dowrich b Cummins 6
B. Kumar c Johnson b Gabriel 0
M. Shami not out 0
I. Sharma c Johnson b Cummins 0
Extras (b-7 lb-8 nb-10 w-2) 27
Total (all out, 129.4 overs) 353
Fall of wickets: 1-9 S. Dhawan,2-19 V. Kohli,3-77 L. Rahul,4-87 Ro. Sharma,5-126 A. Rahane,6-339 W. Saha,7-351 R. Jadeja,8-353 B. Kumar,9-353 R. Ashwin,10-353 I. Sharma
Bowling
S. Gabriel 23 - 4 - 84 - 2(nb-7 w-1)
A. Joseph 24 - 6 - 69 - 3
M. Cummins 21.4 - 8 - 54 - 3(w-1)
J. Holder 19 - 7 - 34 - 0(nb-1)
R. Chase 33 - 9 - 70 - 2
K. Brathwaite 9 - 1 - 27 - 0
West Indies 1st innings
K. Brathwaite not out 53
L. Johnson run out (Rahul) 23
Da. Bravo not out 18
Extras (b-9 nb-2 w-2) 13
Total (for 1 wickets, 47 overs) 107
Fall of wickets: 1-59 L. Johnson
To bat: M. Samuels, J. Blackwood, R. Chase, S. Dowrich, J. Holder, M. Cummins, A. Joseph, S. Gabriel
Bowling
B. Kumar 11 - 4 - 11 - 0(w-2)
M. Shami 9 - 1 - 35 - 0
R. Ashwin 13 - 4 - 17 - 0
I. Sharma 7 - 0 - 26 - 0(nb-2)
R. Jadeja 7 - 2 - 9 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Nigel Llong
Umpire: Rod Tucker
TV umpire: Gregory Brathwaite
Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle