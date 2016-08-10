Aug 10 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the third Test between West Indies and India on Wednesday in Gros Islet, St Lucia India 1st innings (Overnight: 234-5) L. Rahul c K. Brathwaite b Chase 50 S. Dhawan c Dowrich b Gabriel 1 V. Kohli c Da. Bravo b Joseph 3 A. Rahane b Chase 35 Ro. Sharma c Dowrich b Joseph 9 R. Ashwin c Blackwood b Cummins 118 W. Saha c Dowrich b Joseph 104 R. Jadeja c Dowrich b Cummins 6 B. Kumar c Johnson b Gabriel 0 M. Shami not out 0 I. Sharma c Johnson b Cummins 0 Extras (b-7 lb-8 nb-10 w-2) 27 Total (all out, 129.4 overs) 353 Fall of wickets: 1-9 S. Dhawan,2-19 V. Kohli,3-77 L. Rahul,4-87 Ro. Sharma,5-126 A. Rahane,6-339 W. Saha,7-351 R. Jadeja,8-353 B. Kumar,9-353 R. Ashwin,10-353 I. Sharma Bowling S. Gabriel 23 - 4 - 84 - 2(nb-7 w-1) A. Joseph 24 - 6 - 69 - 3 M. Cummins 21.4 - 8 - 54 - 3(w-1) J. Holder 19 - 7 - 34 - 0(nb-1) R. Chase 33 - 9 - 70 - 2 K. Brathwaite 9 - 1 - 27 - 0 West Indies 1st innings K. Brathwaite not out 53 L. Johnson run out (Rahul) 23 Da. Bravo not out 18 Extras (b-9 nb-2 w-2) 13 Total (for 1 wickets, 47 overs) 107 Fall of wickets: 1-59 L. Johnson To bat: M. Samuels, J. Blackwood, R. Chase, S. Dowrich, J. Holder, M. Cummins, A. Joseph, S. Gabriel Bowling B. Kumar 11 - 4 - 11 - 0(w-2) M. Shami 9 - 1 - 35 - 0 R. Ashwin 13 - 4 - 17 - 0 I. Sharma 7 - 0 - 26 - 0(nb-2) R. Jadeja 7 - 2 - 9 - 0 Referees Umpire: Nigel Llong Umpire: Rod Tucker TV umpire: Gregory Brathwaite Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle