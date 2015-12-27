Dec 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the second Test between Australia and West Indies on Sunday in Melbourne, Australia
Australia 1st innings (Overnight: 345-3)
J. Burns st Ramdin b K. Brathwaite 128
D. Warner c Samuels b Taylor 23
U. Khawaja c Ramdin b Taylor 144
S. Smith not out 134
A. Voges not out 106
Extras (lb-10 nb-2 w-4) 16
Total (for 3 wickets declared, 135 overs) 551
Fall of wickets: 1-29 D. Warner,2-287 J. Burns,3-328 U. Khawaja
Did not bat: M. Marsh, P. Nevill, J. Pattinson, P. Siddle, J. Hazlewood, N. Lyon
Bowling
J. Taylor 22 - 2 - 97 - 2
K. Roach 17 - 1 - 97 - 0
J. Holder 22 - 7 - 47 - 0(nb-2)
C. Brathwaite 30 - 3 - 109 - 0(w-4)
J. Warrican 26 - 2 - 113 - 0
K. Brathwaite 18 - 1 - 78 - 1
West Indies 1st innings
K. Brathwaite c Burns b Lyon 17
R. Chandrika lbw b Pattinson 25
Da. Bravo not out 13
M. Samuels lbw b Pattinson 0
J. Blackwood c&b Lyon 28
D. Ramdin c Burns b Siddle 0
J. Holder b Siddle 0
C. Brathwaite not out 3
Extras (lb-2 nb-3) 5
Total (for 6 wickets, 43 overs) 91
Fall of wickets: 1-35 K. Brathwaite,2-50 R. Chandrika,3-50 M. Samuels,4-82 J. Blackwood,5-83 D. Ramdin,6-83 J. Holder
To bat: K. Roach, J. Taylor, J. Warrican
Bowling
J. Hazlewood 11 - 5 - 16 - 0
J. Pattinson 10 - 1 - 36 - 2(nb-2)
N. Lyon 11 - 5 - 18 - 2
P. Siddle 9 - 2 - 19 - 2(nb-1)
M. Marsh 2 - 2 - 0 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Marais Erasmus
Umpire: Chris Gaffaney
TV umpire: Ian Gould
Match referee: Chris Broad