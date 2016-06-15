June 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the third and final One Day International between Zimbabwe and India on Wednesday in Harare, Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe Innings
H. Masakadza c Rahul b Kulkarni 8
C. Chibhabha c Bumrah b Chahal 27
V. Sibanda c&b Chahal 38
T. Maruma b Bumrah 17
M. Waller run out (Rahul, Dhoni) 8
E. Chigumbura c Dhoni b Bumrah 0
R. Mutumbami c Rahul b Bumrah 4
G. Cremer lbw b A. Patel 0
N. Madziva not out 10
T. Mupariwa c M. Pandey b Bumrah 1
D. Tiripano run out (, Kulkarni) 2
Extras (lb-3 nb-1 w-4) 8
Total (all out, 42.2 overs) 123
Fall of wickets: 1-19 H. Masakadza,2-55 C. Chibhabha,3-89 V. Sibanda,4-104 T. Maruma,5-104 E. Chigumbura,6-104 M. Waller,7-104 G. Cremer,8-108 R. Mutumbami,9-110 T. Mupariwa,10-123 D. Tiripano
Bowling
B. Sran 8 - 0 - 40 - 0(w-1)
D. Kulkarni 6.2 - 1 - 17 - 1(w-2)
J. Bumrah 10 - 1 - 22 - 4(nb-1 w-1)
A. Patel 10 - 2 - 16 - 1
Y. Chahal 8 - 0 - 25 - 2
India Innings
L. Rahul not out 63
F. Fazal not out 55
Extras (b-1 lb-1 w-6) 8
Total (for no loss, 21.5 overs) 126
Fall of wickets:
Did not bat: M. Pandey, A. Rayudu, K. Jadhav, M. Dhoni, A. Patel, D. Kulkarni, J. Bumrah, B. Sran, Y. Chahal
Bowling
D. Tiripano 5 - 1 - 15 - 0(w-3)
N. Madziva 5 - 0 - 25 - 0(w-2)
T. Mupariwa 6 - 0 - 43 - 0(w-1)
G. Cremer 4 - 0 - 26 - 0
C. Chibhabha 1.5 - 0 - 15 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Ian Gould
Umpire: Jeremiah Matibiri
TV umpire: Langton Rusere
Match referee: Richie Richardson