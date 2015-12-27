Dec 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the first Test between South Africa and England on Sunday in Durban, South Africa
England 1st innings (Overnight: 179-4)
A. Cook c Elgar b Steyn 0
A. Hales c de Villiers b Steyn 10
N. Compton c de Villiers b M. Morkel 85
J. Root lbw b Piedt 24
J. Taylor c de Villiers b Steyn 70
B. Stokes c Duminy b M. Morkel 21
J. Bairstow c Elgar b Abbott 41
M. Ali c de Villiers b M. Morkel 0
C. Woakes lbw b M. Morkel 0
S. Broad not out 32
S. Finn lbw b Steyn 12
Extras (b-1 lb-3 nb-3 w-1) 8
Total (all out, 100.1 overs) 303
Fall of wickets: 1-3 A. Cook,2-12 A. Hales,3-49 J. Root,4-174 J. Taylor,5-196 B. Stokes,6-247 N. Compton,7-253 M. Ali,8-253 C. Woakes,9-267 J. Bairstow,10-303 S. Finn
Bowling
D. Steyn 25.1 - 5 - 70 - 4
K. Abbott 24 - 4 - 66 - 1(nb-1)
M. Morkel 26 - 5 - 76 - 4(nb-2 w-1)
D. Piedt 16 - 2 - 63 - 1
S. van Zyl 2 - 1 - 2 - 0
D. Elgar 7 - 2 - 22 - 0
South Africa 1st innings
S. van Zyl b Broad 0
D. Elgar not out 67
H. Amla c Bairstow b Broad 7
A. de Villiers c Bairstow b Broad 49
F. du Plessis b Ali 2
T. Bavuma not out 10
Extras (lb-1 w-1) 2
Total (for 4 wickets, 52 overs) 137
Fall of wickets: 1-0 S. van Zyl,2-14 H. Amla,3-100 A. de Villiers,4-113 F. du Plessis
To bat: J. Duminy, K. Abbott, M. Morkel, D. Piedt, D. Steyn
Bowling
S. Broad 10 - 5 - 16 - 3
C. Woakes 11 - 1 - 22 - 0
M. Ali 13 - 0 - 45 - 1
S. Finn 10 - 1 - 34 - 0
B. Stokes 7 - 1 - 19 - 0(w-1)
J. Root 1 - 1 - 0 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Aleem Dar
Umpire: Rod Tucker
TV umpire: Bruce Oxenford
Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle