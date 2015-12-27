Dec 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the first Test between South Africa and England on Sunday in Durban, South Africa England 1st innings (Overnight: 179-4) A. Cook c Elgar b Steyn 0 A. Hales c de Villiers b Steyn 10 N. Compton c de Villiers b M. Morkel 85 J. Root lbw b Piedt 24 J. Taylor c de Villiers b Steyn 70 B. Stokes c Duminy b M. Morkel 21 J. Bairstow c Elgar b Abbott 41 M. Ali c de Villiers b M. Morkel 0 C. Woakes lbw b M. Morkel 0 S. Broad not out 32 S. Finn lbw b Steyn 12 Extras (b-1 lb-3 nb-3 w-1) 8 Total (all out, 100.1 overs) 303 Fall of wickets: 1-3 A. Cook,2-12 A. Hales,3-49 J. Root,4-174 J. Taylor,5-196 B. Stokes,6-247 N. Compton,7-253 M. Ali,8-253 C. Woakes,9-267 J. Bairstow,10-303 S. Finn Bowling D. Steyn 25.1 - 5 - 70 - 4 K. Abbott 24 - 4 - 66 - 1(nb-1) M. Morkel 26 - 5 - 76 - 4(nb-2 w-1) D. Piedt 16 - 2 - 63 - 1 S. van Zyl 2 - 1 - 2 - 0 D. Elgar 7 - 2 - 22 - 0 South Africa 1st innings S. van Zyl b Broad 0 D. Elgar not out 67 H. Amla c Bairstow b Broad 7 A. de Villiers c Bairstow b Broad 49 F. du Plessis b Ali 2 T. Bavuma not out 10 Extras (lb-1 w-1) 2 Total (for 4 wickets, 52 overs) 137 Fall of wickets: 1-0 S. van Zyl,2-14 H. Amla,3-100 A. de Villiers,4-113 F. du Plessis To bat: J. Duminy, K. Abbott, M. Morkel, D. Piedt, D. Steyn Bowling S. Broad 10 - 5 - 16 - 3 C. Woakes 11 - 1 - 22 - 0 M. Ali 13 - 0 - 45 - 1 S. Finn 10 - 1 - 34 - 0 B. Stokes 7 - 1 - 19 - 0(w-1) J. Root 1 - 1 - 0 - 0 Referees Umpire: Aleem Dar Umpire: Rod Tucker TV umpire: Bruce Oxenford Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle