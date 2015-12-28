Dec 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the third day in the second Test between Australia and West Indies on Monday in Melbourne, Australia
Australia 1st innings 551 for 3 decl (U. Khawaja 144, S. Smith 134no, J. Burns 128, A. Voges 106no)
West Indies 1st innings (Overnight: 91-6)
K. Brathwaite c Burns b Lyon 17
R. Chandrika lbw b Pattinson 25
Da. Bravo c Smith b Pattinson 81
M. Samuels lbw b Pattinson 0
J. Blackwood c&b Lyon 28
D. Ramdin c Burns b Siddle 0
J. Holder b Siddle 0
C. Brathwaite c&b Lyon 59
K. Roach lbw b Pattinson 22
J. Taylor c Nevill b Lyon 15
J. Warrican not out 11
Extras (b-5 lb-3 nb-5) 13
Total (all out, 100.3 overs) 271
Fall of wickets: 1-35 K. Brathwaite,2-50 R. Chandrika,3-50 M. Samuels,4-82 J. Blackwood,5-83 D. Ramdin,6-83 J. Holder,7-173 C. Brathwaite,8-215 K. Roach,9-239 J. Taylor,10-271 Da. Bravo
Bowling
J. Hazlewood 21 - 6 - 49 - 0
J. Pattinson 22.3 - 1 - 72 - 4(nb-4)
N. Lyon 29 - 8 - 66 - 4
P. Siddle 18 - 3 - 40 - 2(nb-1)
M. Marsh 7 - 4 - 15 - 0
S. Smith 3 - 0 - 21 - 0
Australia 2nd innings
J. Burns c K. Brathwaite b Holder 4
D. Warner c Holder b C. Brathwaite 17
U. Khawaja c Ramdin b Holder 56
S. Smith not out 70
M. Marsh not out 18
Extras (lb-7 nb-5 w-2) 14
Total (for 3 wickets, 32 overs) 179
Fall of wickets: 1-7 J. Burns,2-46 D. Warner,3-123 U. Khawaja
To bat: A. Voges, P. Nevill, J. Pattinson, P. Siddle, J. Hazlewood, N. Lyon
Bowling
J. Taylor 3 - 0 - 24 - 0
J. Holder 11 - 1 - 49 - 2(nb-1)
C. Brathwaite 6 - 1 - 30 - 1(w-1)
K. Roach 4 - 0 - 22 - 0(w-1)
J. Warrican 8 - 0 - 47 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Marais Erasmus
Umpire: Chris Gaffaney
TV umpire: Ian Gould
Match referee: Chris Broad