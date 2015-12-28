Dec 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the third day in the second Test between Australia and West Indies on Monday in Melbourne, Australia Australia 1st innings 551 for 3 decl (U. Khawaja 144, S. Smith 134no, J. Burns 128, A. Voges 106no) West Indies 1st innings (Overnight: 91-6) K. Brathwaite c Burns b Lyon 17 R. Chandrika lbw b Pattinson 25 Da. Bravo c Smith b Pattinson 81 M. Samuels lbw b Pattinson 0 J. Blackwood c&b Lyon 28 D. Ramdin c Burns b Siddle 0 J. Holder b Siddle 0 C. Brathwaite c&b Lyon 59 K. Roach lbw b Pattinson 22 J. Taylor c Nevill b Lyon 15 J. Warrican not out 11 Extras (b-5 lb-3 nb-5) 13 Total (all out, 100.3 overs) 271 Fall of wickets: 1-35 K. Brathwaite,2-50 R. Chandrika,3-50 M. Samuels,4-82 J. Blackwood,5-83 D. Ramdin,6-83 J. Holder,7-173 C. Brathwaite,8-215 K. Roach,9-239 J. Taylor,10-271 Da. Bravo Bowling J. Hazlewood 21 - 6 - 49 - 0 J. Pattinson 22.3 - 1 - 72 - 4(nb-4) N. Lyon 29 - 8 - 66 - 4 P. Siddle 18 - 3 - 40 - 2(nb-1) M. Marsh 7 - 4 - 15 - 0 S. Smith 3 - 0 - 21 - 0 Australia 2nd innings J. Burns c K. Brathwaite b Holder 4 D. Warner c Holder b C. Brathwaite 17 U. Khawaja c Ramdin b Holder 56 S. Smith not out 70 M. Marsh not out 18 Extras (lb-7 nb-5 w-2) 14 Total (for 3 wickets, 32 overs) 179 Fall of wickets: 1-7 J. Burns,2-46 D. Warner,3-123 U. Khawaja To bat: A. Voges, P. Nevill, J. Pattinson, P. Siddle, J. Hazlewood, N. Lyon Bowling J. Taylor 3 - 0 - 24 - 0 J. Holder 11 - 1 - 49 - 2(nb-1) C. Brathwaite 6 - 1 - 30 - 1(w-1) K. Roach 4 - 0 - 22 - 0(w-1) J. Warrican 8 - 0 - 47 - 0 Referees Umpire: Marais Erasmus Umpire: Chris Gaffaney TV umpire: Ian Gould Match referee: Chris Broad