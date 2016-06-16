June 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the sixth Triangular Series match between West Indies and South Africa on Wednesday in Basseterre, St Kitts and Nevis
South Africa Innings
H. Amla c Narine b Pollard 110
Q. de Kock b Taylor 71
C. Morris c sub b C. Brathwaite 40
F. du Plessis not out 73
A. de Villiers c Charles b Pollard 27
J. Duminy not out 10
Extras (b-4 lb-2 nb-2 w-4) 12
Total (for 4 wickets, 50 overs) 343
Fall of wickets: 1-182 H. Amla,2-185 Q. de Kock,3-245 C. Morris,4-309 A. de Villiers
Did not bat: F. Behardien, W. Parnell, K. Rabada, I. Tahir, T. Shamsi
Bowling
J. Taylor 8 - 0 - 72 - 1(nb-2 w-1)
J. Holder 6 - 0 - 51 - 0
S. Narine 10 - 0 - 46 - 0
C. Brathwaite 10 - 0 - 69 - 1
S. Benn 7 - 0 - 35 - 0
K. Pollard 9 - 0 - 64 - 2(w-3)
West Indies Innings
A. Fletcher c Behardien b Tahir 21
J. Charles c du Plessis b Shamsi 49
Da. Bravo b Parnell 11
M. Samuels c de Kock b Tahir 24
D. Ramdin c Morris b Shamsi 11
K. Pollard c Behardien b Tahir 20
J. Holder lbw b Tahir 19
C. Brathwaite b Tahir 0
S. Narine not out 18
S. Benn c Shamsi b Tahir 0
J. Taylor b Tahir 16
Extras (b-1 lb-2 nb-2 w-10) 15
Total (all out, 38 overs) 204
Fall of wickets: 1-69 A. Fletcher,2-82 J. Charles,3-90 Da. Bravo,4-121 D. Ramdin,5-128 M. Samuels,6-169 J. Holder,7-169 C. Brathwaite,8-170 K. Pollard,9-182 S. Benn,10-204 J. Taylor
Bowling
W. Parnell 6 - 0 - 43 - 1(nb-2)
K. Rabada 7 - 0 - 46 - 0(w-2)
I. Tahir 9 - 0 - 45 - 7
C. Morris 7 - 0 - 26 - 0(w-1)
T. Shamsi 9 - 0 - 41 - 2(w-3)
Referees
Umpire: Gregory Brathwaite
Umpire: Nigel Llong
TV umpire: Richard Illingworth
Referee: Jeff Crowe
Result: South Africa won by 139 runs