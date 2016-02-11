Feb 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at lunch on the first day in the first Test between New Zealand and Australia on Friday in Wellington, New Zealand New Zealand 1st innings M. Guptill c Smith b Hazlewood 18 T. Latham c Nevill b Hazlewood 6 K. Williamson c Nevill b Siddle 16 H. Nicholls c Nevill b Siddle 8 B. McCullum c Warner b Hazlewood 0 C. Anderson not out 14 B. Watling not out 13 Extras (b-4 lb-1 nb-4) 9 Total (for 5 wickets, 25 overs) 84 Fall of wickets: 1-17 T. Latham,2-38 M. Guptill,3-44 K. Williamson,4-47 B. McCullum,5-51 H. Nicholls New Zealand: D. Bracewell, M. Craig, T. Southee, T. Boult Bowling J. Hazlewood 8 - 1 - 25 - 3 J. Bird 8 - 1 - 43 - 0(nb-3) P. Siddle 5 - 3 - 6 - 2(nb-1) M. Marsh 3 - 1 - 3 - 0 N. Lyon 1 - 0 - 2 - 0 Referees Match referee: Chris Broad TV umpire: Ranmore Martinesz Umpire: Richard Kettleborough Umpire: Richard Illingworth