Feb 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at lunch on the first day in the first Test between New Zealand and Australia on Friday in Wellington, New Zealand
New Zealand 1st innings
M. Guptill c Smith b Hazlewood 18
T. Latham c Nevill b Hazlewood 6
K. Williamson c Nevill b Siddle 16
H. Nicholls c Nevill b Siddle 8
B. McCullum c Warner b Hazlewood 0
C. Anderson not out 14
B. Watling not out 13
Extras (b-4 lb-1 nb-4) 9
Total (for 5 wickets, 25 overs) 84
Fall of wickets: 1-17 T. Latham,2-38 M. Guptill,3-44 K. Williamson,4-47 B. McCullum,5-51 H. Nicholls
New Zealand: D. Bracewell, M. Craig, T. Southee, T. Boult
Bowling
J. Hazlewood 8 - 1 - 25 - 3
J. Bird 8 - 1 - 43 - 0(nb-3)
P. Siddle 5 - 3 - 6 - 2(nb-1)
M. Marsh 3 - 1 - 3 - 0
N. Lyon 1 - 0 - 2 - 0
Referees
Match referee: Chris Broad
TV umpire: Ranmore Martinesz
Umpire: Richard Kettleborough
Umpire: Richard Illingworth