Nov 28 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the third day in the third Test between India and England on Monday in Mohali, India England 1st innings 283 (J. Bairstow 89) India 1st innings (Overnight: 271-6) M. Vijay c Bairstow b Stokes 12 P. Patel lbw b Rashid 42 C. Pujara c Woakes b Rashid 51 V. Kohli c Bairstow b Stokes 62 A. Rahane lbw b Rashid 0 K. Nair run out (Buttler) 4 R. Ashwin c Buttler b Stokes 72 R. Jadeja c Woakes b Rashid 90 J. Yadav c Ali b Stokes 55 U. Yadav c Bairstow b Stokes 12 M. Shami not out 1 Extras (b-8 lb-4 nb-1 w-3) 16 Total (all out, 138.2 overs) 417 Fall of wickets: 1-39 M. Vijay,2-73 P. Patel,3-148 C. Pujara,4-152 A. Rahane,5-156 K. Nair,6-204 V. Kohli,7-301 R. Ashwin,8-381 R. Jadeja,9-414 J. Yadav,10-417 U. Yadav Bowling J. Anderson 21 - 4 - 48 - 0 C. Woakes 24 - 7 - 86 - 0 M. Ali 13 - 1 - 33 - 0(nb-1) A. Rashid 38 - 6 - 118 - 4 B. Stokes 26.2 - 5 - 73 - 5(w-3) G. Batty 16 - 0 - 47 - 0 England 2nd innings A. Cook b R. Ashwin 12 J. Root not out 36 M. Ali c Yadav b R. Ashwin 5 J. Bairstow c P. Patel b Yadav 15 B. Stokes lbw b R. Ashwin 5 G. Batty not out 0 Extras (b-4 lb-1) 5 Total (for 4 wickets, 38 overs) 78 Fall of wickets: 1-27 A. Cook,2-39 M. Ali,3-70 J. Bairstow,4-78 B. Stokes To bat: H. Hameed, J. Buttler, C. Woakes, A. Rashid, J. Anderson Bowling M. Shami 7 - 2 - 17 - 0 U. Yadav 1 - 0 - 7 - 0 R. Ashwin 12 - 3 - 19 - 3 R. Jadeja 12 - 4 - 18 - 0 J. Yadav 6 - 1 - 12 - 1 Referees Umpire: Marais Erasmus Umpire: Chris Gaffaney TV umpire: Kumar Dharmasena Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle