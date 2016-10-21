Cricket-India confirm Windies ODI tour after Champions Trophy
NEW DELHI, May 17 India will embark on a limited-overs tour of West Indies next month, soon after the Champions Trophy, their cricket boards have announced.
Oct 21 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the first Test between Bangladesh and England on Friday in Chittagong, Bangladesh England 1st innings (Overnight: 258-7) A. Cook b Al Hasan 4 B. Duckett b M. Hasan 14 J. Root c Sa. Rahman b M. Hasan 40 G. Ballance lbw b M. Hasan 1 M. Ali c Rahim b M. Hasan 68 B. Stokes b Al Hasan 18 J. Bairstow b M. Hasan 52 C. Woakes c M. Haque b T. Islam 36 A. Rashid c Sa. Rahman b T. Islam 26 S. Broad c Rahim b M. Hasan 13 G. Batty not out 1 Extras (b-14 lb-4 w-2) 20 Total (all out, 105.5 overs) 293 Fall of wickets: 1-18 B. Duckett,2-18 A. Cook,3-21 G. Ballance,4-83 J. Root,5-106 B. Stokes,6-194 M. Ali,7-237 J. Bairstow,8-258 C. Woakes,9-289 A. Rashid,10-293 S. Broad Bowling Sh. Islam 9 - 1 - 33 - 0 M. Hasan 39.5 - 7 - 80 - 6 K. Rabbi 8 - 0 - 41 - 0(w-2) S. Al Hasan 19 - 6 - 46 - 2 T. Islam 24 - 11 - 47 - 2 Sa. Rahman 3 - 0 - 11 - 0 Mahmudullah 2 - 0 - 17 - 0 M. Haque 1 - 1 - 0 - 0 Bangladesh 1st innings T. Iqbal c Bairstow b Batty 78 I. Kayes b Ali 21 M. Haque c Stokes b Ali 0 Mahmudullah c Root b Rashid 38 M. Rahim c Bairstow b Stokes 48 S. Al Hasan not out 31 Sh. Islam not out 0 Extras (lb-4 w-1) 5 Total (for 5 wickets, 74 overs) 221 Fall of wickets: 1-29 I. Kayes,2-29 M. Haque,3-119 Mahmudullah,4-163 T. Iqbal,5-221 M. Rahim To bat: S. Rahman, M. Hasan, T. Islam, K. Rabbi Bowling S. Broad 8 - 2 - 12 - 0 G. Batty 17 - 1 - 51 - 1 C. Woakes 7 - 2 - 15 - 0(w-1) A. Rashid 13 - 1 - 51 - 1 M. Ali 19 - 2 - 66 - 2 B. Stokes 8 - 3 - 17 - 1 J. Root 2 - 0 - 5 - 0 Referees Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena Umpire: Chris Gaffaney TV umpire: Sundaram Ravi Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle
MUMBAI, May 16 India's Deepti Sharma and Punam Raut smashed centuries against Ireland and combined in a stand of 320 runs to record the highest partnership in a women's one-day international on Monday.