Cricket-Lehmann hopes no Ashes boycott, urges solution to pay row
May 18 Australia coach Darren Lehmann hopes the ongoing pay dispute will not prompt the players to boycott this year's Ashes series and urged both sides to resolve the matter.
Feb 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at lunch on the second day in the first Test between New Zealand and Australia on Saturday in Wellington, New Zealand New Zealand 1st innings 183 (J. Hazlewood 4-42) Australia 1st innings (Overnight: 147-3) J. Burns c Watling b Southee 0 D. Warner c Watling b Southee 5 U. Khawaja not out 115 S. Smith c&b Craig 71 A. Voges not out 40 Extras (b-4 nb-2 w-1) 7 Total (for 3 wickets, 69 overs) 238 Fall of wickets: 1-0 J. Burns,2-5 D. Warner,3-131 S. Smith To bat: M. Marsh, P. Nevill, P. Siddle, J. Hazlewood, N. Lyon, J. Bird Bowling T. Southee 18 - 4 - 46 - 2 T. Boult 16 - 4 - 47 - 0 D. Bracewell 16 - 2 - 71 - 0(nb-2) C. Anderson 3 - 0 - 11 - 0(w-1) M. Craig 16 - 1 - 59 - 1 Referees Umpire: Richard Illingworth Umpire: Richard Kettleborough TV umpire: Ranmore Martinesz Match referee: Chris Broad
May 18 Australia coach Darren Lehmann hopes the ongoing pay dispute will not prompt the players to boycott this year's Ashes series and urged both sides to resolve the matter.
May 18 Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz has been suspended for two months for failing to report a suspect approach to indulge in corruption, the country's cricket board has said.