Cricket-India confirm Windies ODI tour after Champions Trophy
NEW DELHI, May 17 India will embark on a limited-overs tour of West Indies next month, soon after the Champions Trophy, their cricket boards have announced.
Oct 21 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the second Test between Pakistan and West Indies on Friday in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates Pakistan 1st innings S. Aslam b Bishoo 6 Az. Ali b Gabriel 0 A. Shafiq b Gabriel 68 Y. Khan c Chase b K. Brathwaite 127 Misbah-ul-Haq not out 90 Extras (lb-6 nb-7) 13 Total (for 4 wickets, 84 overs) 304 Fall of wickets: 1-6 Az. Ali,2-42 S. Aslam,3-129 A. Shafiq,4-304 Y. Khan To bat: S. Ahmed, M. Nawaz, Y. Shah, S. Khan, Z. Babar, R. Ali Bowling S. Gabriel 14 - 1 - 43 - 2(nb-7) M. Cummins 15 - 1 - 43 - 0 J. Holder 14 - 4 - 31 - 0 D. Bishoo 20 - 0 - 92 - 1 R. Chase 12 - 0 - 53 - 0 K. Brathwaite 9 - 0 - 36 - 1 Referees Umpire: Ian Gould Umpire: Richard Illingworth TV umpire: Paul Reiffel Match referee: Jeff Crowe
MUMBAI, May 16 India's Deepti Sharma and Punam Raut smashed centuries against Ireland and combined in a stand of 320 runs to record the highest partnership in a women's one-day international on Monday.