Aug 11 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the fourth and final Test between England and Pakistan on Thursday in London, England
England 1st innings
A. Cook b So. Khan 35
A. Hales c Shah b Amir 6
J. Root c S. Ahmed b Riaz 26
J. Vince c S. Ahmed b Riaz 1
G. Ballance c Az. Ali b Riaz 8
J. Bairstow c S. Ahmed b Amir 55
M. Ali c Shah b So. Khan 108
C. Woakes c S. Ahmed b So. Khan 45
S. Broad lbw b So. Khan 0
S. Finn b So. Khan 8
J. Anderson not out 6
Extras (b-8 lb-7 nb-8 w-7) 30
Total (all out, 76.4 overs) 328
Fall of wickets: 1-23 A. Hales,2-69 A. Cook,3-73 J. Root,4-74 J. Vince,5-110 G. Ballance,6-203 J. Bairstow,7-282 C. Woakes,8-282 S. Broad,9-296 S. Finn,10-328 M. Ali
Bowling
M. Amir 18 - 1 - 80 - 2(nb-1 w-2)
So. Khan 20.4 - 1 - 68 - 5(w-1)
W. Riaz 20 - 0 - 93 - 3(nb-7)
Y. Shah 16 - 2 - 60 - 0
I. Ahmed 2 - 0 - 12 - 0
Pakistan 1st innings
S. Aslam lbw b Broad 3
Az. Ali not out 0
Y. Shah not out 0
Extras 0
Total (for 1 wickets, 3 overs) 3
Fall of wickets: 1-3 S. Aslam
To bat: I. Ahmed, Y. Khan, Misbah-ul-Haq, A. Shafiq, S. Ahmed, M. Amir, W. Riaz, S. Khan
Bowling
J. Anderson 2 - 1 - 1 - 0
S. Broad 1 - 0 - 2 - 1
Referees
Umpire: Marais Erasmus
Umpire: Bruce Oxenford
TV umpire: Joel Wilson
Match referee: Richie Richardson