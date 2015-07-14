July 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the third and final One Day International between Zimbabwe and India on Tuesday in Harare, Zimbabwe India Innings A. Rahane c Utseya b Madziva 15 M. Vijay c Mutumbami b Madziva 13 R. Uthappa c Chigumbura b H. Masakadza 31 M. Tiwary c&b Utseya 10 M. Pandey c Raza b Chibhabha 71 K. Jadhav not out 105 S. Binny not out 18 Extras (b-1 lb-1 nb-1 w-10) 13 Total (for 5 wickets, 50 overs) 276 Fall of wickets: 1-25 A. Rahane,2-33 M. Vijay,3-68 M. Tiwary,4-82 R. Uthappa,5-226 M. Pandey Did not bat: H. Singh, A. Patel, B. Kumar, M. Sharma Bowling D. Tiripano 8 - 0 - 46 - 0(w-1) N. Madziva 9 - 0 - 59 - 2(nb-1 w-4) C. Chibhabha 8 - 0 - 55 - 1(w-1) H. Masakadza 10 - 0 - 31 - 1 P. Utseya 10 - 0 - 41 - 1(w-2) G. Cremer 5 - 0 - 42 - 0(w-2) Zimbabwe Innings H. Masakadza lbw b M. Sharma 7 C. Chibhabha c Jadhav b Binny 82 R. Chakabva b A. Patel 27 E. Chigumbura lbw b Vijay 10 R. Mutumbami lbw b Binny 22 S. Raza b H. Singh 13 M. Waller c Rahane b Binny 5 G. Cremer c Rahane b H. Singh 0 P. Utseya c Uthappa b M. Sharma 0 D. Tiripano not out 13 N. Madziva st Uthappa b A. Patel 3 Extras (nb-1 w-10) 11 Total (all out, 42.4 overs) 193 Fall of wickets: 1-16 H. Masakadza,2-86 R. Chakabva,3-97 E. Chigumbura,4-150 R. Mutumbami,5-160 C. Chibhabha,6-172 S. Raza,7-172 G. Cremer,8-176 M. Waller,9-176 P. Utseya,10-193 N. Madziva Bowling B. Kumar 6 - 1 - 12 - 0 M. Sharma 7 - 0 - 33 - 2(w-2) S. Binny 10 - 1 - 55 - 3(nb-1 w-1) H. Singh 10 - 0 - 35 - 2(w-1) A. Patel 6.4 - 0 - 39 - 2 M. Vijay 3 - 0 - 19 - 1(w-2) Referees Umpire: Simon Fry Umpire: Jeremiah Matibiri TV umpire: Russell Tiffin Match referee: Roshan Mahanama Result: India won by 83 runs