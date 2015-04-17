April 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fifth day in the first Test between West Indies and England on Friday in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda England 1st innings 399 (I. Bell 143, J. Root 83, B. Stokes 79; K. Roach 4-94) West Indies 1st innings 295 (J. Blackwood 112no; J. Tredwell 4-47) England 2nd innings 333 for 7 decl (G. Ballance 122, J. Buttler 59no, J. Root 59) West Indies 2nd innings (Overnight: 98-2; Target: 438 runs) K. Brathwaite c Root b Broad 5 De. Smith c Ballance b Tredwell 65 Da. Bravo c Jordan b Root 32 M. Samuels c Tredwell b Anderson 23 S. Chanderpaul lbw b Root 13 J. Blackwood c Buttler b Jordan 31 D. Ramdin c Cook b Anderson 57 J. Holder not out 103 K. Roach not out 15 Extras (b-2 lb-2 nb-2) 6 Total (for 7 wickets, 129.4 overs) 350 Fall of wickets: 1-7 K. Brathwaite,2-90 Da. Bravo,3-119 De. Smith,4-127 M. Samuels,5-155 S. Chanderpaul,6-189 J. Blackwood,7-294 D. Ramdin To bat: J. Taylor, S. Benn Bowling J. Anderson 24.4 - 3 - 72 - 2 S. Broad 21 - 5 - 61 - 1 J. Tredwell 40 - 14 - 93 - 1 C. Jordan 18 - 6 - 48 - 1(nb-2) B. Stokes 13 - 0 - 50 - 0 J. Root 13 - 6 - 22 - 2 Referees Umpire: Billy Bowden Umpire: Steve Davis TV umpire: Bruce Oxenford Match referee: Andy Pycroft Result: Draw