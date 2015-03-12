Cricket-Aravinda de Silva to step down from Sri Lanka role
COLOMBO, May 6 Former batsman Aravinda de Silva will withdraw from his role as chairman of the cricket committee at Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) at the end of next month due to personal reasons.
March 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the World Cup match between South Africa and United Arab Emirates on Thursday in Wellington, New Zealand South Africa Innings H. Amla c Ali b Naveed 12 Q. de Kock c Haider b Javed 26 R. Rossouw c&b Tauqir 43 A. de Villiers c Javed b Shazad 99 D. Miller b Naveed 49 J. Duminy lbw b Naveed 23 F. Behardien not out 64 V. Philander not out 10 Extras (b-4 lb-1 nb-5 w-5) 15 Total (for 6 wickets, 50 overs) 341 Fall of wickets: 1-17 H. Amla,2-85 Q. de Kock,3-96 R. Rossouw,4-204 D. Miller,5-257 A. de Villiers,6-292 J. Duminy Did not bat: D. Steyn, M. Morkel, I. Tahir Bowling M. Naveed 10 - 0 - 63 - 3(nb-3 w-1) K. Shazad 8 - 0 - 59 - 1(nb-1) A. Javed 10 - 0 - 87 - 1(nb-1 w-2) M. Tauqir 10 - 0 - 47 - 1(w-1) F. Alhashmi 7.2 - 0 - 45 - 0(w-1) K. Khan 4 - 0 - 31 - 0 S. Anwar 0.4 - 0 - 4 - 0 United Arab Emirates Innings A. Ali c Behardien b Duminy 21 A. Berenger c Rossouw b M. Morkel 5 K. Khan c de Kock b M. Morkel 12 S. Anwar c Rossouw b Tahir 39 S. Patil not out 57 S. Haider c Rossouw b de Villiers 7 A. Javed c sub b de Villiers 5 M. Naveed c de Villiers b Philander 17 M. Tauqir b Steyn 3 K. Shazad c Steyn b Philander 0 F. Alhashmi absent injured Extras (b-4 lb-16 nb-3 w-6) 29 Total (all out, 47.3 overs) 195 Fall of wickets: 1-29 A. Berenger,2-45 A. Ali,3-45 K. Khan,4-108 S. Anwar,5-118 S. Haider,6-125 A. Javed,7-163 M. Naveed,8-189 M. Tauqir,9-195 K. Shazad Bowling D. Steyn 9 - 1 - 40 - 1 V. Philander 8.3 - 1 - 34 - 2(nb-1 w-1) M. Morkel 10 - 2 - 23 - 2(nb-2 w-1) J. Duminy 3 - 1 - 12 - 1 F. Behardien 4 - 1 - 11 - 0(w-2) I. Tahir 10 - 0 - 40 - 1(w-1) A. de Villiers 3 - 0 - 15 - 2(w-1) Referees Umpire: Steve Davis Umpire: Rod Tucker TV umpire: Bruce Oxenford Match referee: Roshan Mahanama Result: South Africa won by 146 runs
MUMBAI, May 6 Former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum has been ruled out of the remainder of the Indian Premier League after injuring his left hamstring during the Gujarat Lions's loss to Delhi Daredevils on Thursday.