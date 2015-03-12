March 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the World Cup match between South Africa and United Arab Emirates on Thursday in Wellington, New Zealand South Africa Innings H. Amla c Ali b Naveed 12 Q. de Kock c Haider b Javed 26 R. Rossouw c&b Tauqir 43 A. de Villiers c Javed b Shazad 99 D. Miller b Naveed 49 J. Duminy lbw b Naveed 23 F. Behardien not out 64 V. Philander not out 10 Extras (b-4 lb-1 nb-5 w-5) 15 Total (for 6 wickets, 50 overs) 341 Fall of wickets: 1-17 H. Amla,2-85 Q. de Kock,3-96 R. Rossouw,4-204 D. Miller,5-257 A. de Villiers,6-292 J. Duminy Did not bat: D. Steyn, M. Morkel, I. Tahir Bowling M. Naveed 10 - 0 - 63 - 3(nb-3 w-1) K. Shazad 8 - 0 - 59 - 1(nb-1) A. Javed 10 - 0 - 87 - 1(nb-1 w-2) M. Tauqir 10 - 0 - 47 - 1(w-1) F. Alhashmi 7.2 - 0 - 45 - 0(w-1) K. Khan 4 - 0 - 31 - 0 S. Anwar 0.4 - 0 - 4 - 0 United Arab Emirates Innings A. Ali c Behardien b Duminy 21 A. Berenger c Rossouw b M. Morkel 5 K. Khan c de Kock b M. Morkel 12 S. Anwar c Rossouw b Tahir 39 S. Patil not out 57 S. Haider c Rossouw b de Villiers 7 A. Javed c sub b de Villiers 5 M. Naveed c de Villiers b Philander 17 M. Tauqir b Steyn 3 K. Shazad c Steyn b Philander 0 F. Alhashmi absent injured Extras (b-4 lb-16 nb-3 w-6) 29 Total (all out, 47.3 overs) 195 Fall of wickets: 1-29 A. Berenger,2-45 A. Ali,3-45 K. Khan,4-108 S. Anwar,5-118 S. Haider,6-125 A. Javed,7-163 M. Naveed,8-189 M. Tauqir,9-195 K. Shazad Bowling D. Steyn 9 - 1 - 40 - 1 V. Philander 8.3 - 1 - 34 - 2(nb-1 w-1) M. Morkel 10 - 2 - 23 - 2(nb-2 w-1) J. Duminy 3 - 1 - 12 - 1 F. Behardien 4 - 1 - 11 - 0(w-2) I. Tahir 10 - 0 - 40 - 1(w-1) A. de Villiers 3 - 0 - 15 - 2(w-1) Referees Umpire: Steve Davis Umpire: Rod Tucker TV umpire: Bruce Oxenford Match referee: Roshan Mahanama Result: South Africa won by 146 runs