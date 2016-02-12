Feb 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the fourth One Day International between South Africa and England on Friday in Johannesburg, South Africa England Innings J. Roy c Abbott b Rabada 6 A. Hales c sub b Tahir 50 J. Root c Tahir b Morris 109 E. Morgan c Behardien b Tahir 2 B. Stokes c Amla b Tahir 2 J. Buttler c&b Abbott 1 M. Ali c Amla b Abbott 4 C. Woakes c de Kock b Rabada 33 A. Rashid c de Villiers b Rabada 39 S. Broad c Duminy b Rabada 6 R. Topley not out 0 Extras (lb-4 w-6) 10 Total (all out, 47.5 overs) 262 Fall of wickets: 1-18 J. Roy,2-87 A. Hales,3-95 E. Morgan,4-97 B. Stokes,5-100 J. Buttler,6-108 M. Ali,7-203 C. Woakes,8-233 J. Root,9-258 S. Broad,10-262 A. Rashid Bowling K. Abbott 9 - 1 - 57 - 2(w-3) K. Rabada 9.5 - 1 - 45 - 4(w-1) C. Morris 9 - 0 - 52 - 1(w-2) D. Wiese 10 - 0 - 58 - 0 I. Tahir 10 - 0 - 46 - 3 South Africa Innings H. Amla b Broad 0 Q. de Kock b Stokes 27 F. du Plessis b Woakes 34 A. de Villiers run out (, Woakes) 36 J. Duminy lbw b Rashid 31 F. Behardien c&b Topley 38 D. Wiese c Morgan b Stokes 21 C. Morris b Rashid 62 K. Rabada c Root b Topley 0 K. Abbott not out 3 I. Tahir not out 4 Extras (lb-7 w-3) 10 Total (for 9 wickets, 47.2 overs) 266 Fall of wickets: 1-2 H. Amla,2-63 Q. de Kock,3-63 F. du Plessis,4-121 A. de Villiers,5-143 J. Duminy,6-191 F. Behardien,7-207 D. Wiese,8-210 K. Rabada,9-262 C. Morris Bowling S. Broad 7 - 0 - 55 - 1 R. Topley 8 - 1 - 39 - 2 C. Woakes 8 - 1 - 42 - 1(w-1) B. Stokes 10 - 0 - 46 - 2(w-1) M. Ali 9 - 0 - 39 - 0 A. Rashid 5.2 - 0 - 38 - 2(w-1) Referees Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena Umpire: Shaun George TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney Match referee: Javagal Srinath Result: South Africa won by 1 wicket