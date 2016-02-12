Cricket-Lehmann hopes no Ashes boycott, urges solution to pay row
May 18 Australia coach Darren Lehmann hopes the ongoing pay dispute will not prompt the players to boycott this year's Ashes series and urged both sides to resolve the matter.
Feb 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the fourth One Day International between South Africa and England on Friday in Johannesburg, South Africa England Innings J. Roy c Abbott b Rabada 6 A. Hales c sub b Tahir 50 J. Root c Tahir b Morris 109 E. Morgan c Behardien b Tahir 2 B. Stokes c Amla b Tahir 2 J. Buttler c&b Abbott 1 M. Ali c Amla b Abbott 4 C. Woakes c de Kock b Rabada 33 A. Rashid c de Villiers b Rabada 39 S. Broad c Duminy b Rabada 6 R. Topley not out 0 Extras (lb-4 w-6) 10 Total (all out, 47.5 overs) 262 Fall of wickets: 1-18 J. Roy,2-87 A. Hales,3-95 E. Morgan,4-97 B. Stokes,5-100 J. Buttler,6-108 M. Ali,7-203 C. Woakes,8-233 J. Root,9-258 S. Broad,10-262 A. Rashid Bowling K. Abbott 9 - 1 - 57 - 2(w-3) K. Rabada 9.5 - 1 - 45 - 4(w-1) C. Morris 9 - 0 - 52 - 1(w-2) D. Wiese 10 - 0 - 58 - 0 I. Tahir 10 - 0 - 46 - 3 South Africa Innings H. Amla b Broad 0 Q. de Kock b Stokes 27 F. du Plessis b Woakes 34 A. de Villiers run out (, Woakes) 36 J. Duminy lbw b Rashid 31 F. Behardien c&b Topley 38 D. Wiese c Morgan b Stokes 21 C. Morris b Rashid 62 K. Rabada c Root b Topley 0 K. Abbott not out 3 I. Tahir not out 4 Extras (lb-7 w-3) 10 Total (for 9 wickets, 47.2 overs) 266 Fall of wickets: 1-2 H. Amla,2-63 Q. de Kock,3-63 F. du Plessis,4-121 A. de Villiers,5-143 J. Duminy,6-191 F. Behardien,7-207 D. Wiese,8-210 K. Rabada,9-262 C. Morris Bowling S. Broad 7 - 0 - 55 - 1 R. Topley 8 - 1 - 39 - 2 C. Woakes 8 - 1 - 42 - 1(w-1) B. Stokes 10 - 0 - 46 - 2(w-1) M. Ali 9 - 0 - 39 - 0 A. Rashid 5.2 - 0 - 38 - 2(w-1) Referees Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena Umpire: Shaun George TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney Match referee: Javagal Srinath Result: South Africa won by 1 wicket
May 18 Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz has been suspended for two months for failing to report a suspect approach to indulge in corruption, the country's cricket board has said.