Nov 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the second One Day International between Australia and South Africa on Sunday in Perth, Australia Australia Innings D. Warner c de Kock b M. Morkel 0 A. Finch c M. Morkel b Steyn 8 S. Watson lbw b Behardien 11 S. Smith c Tahir b M. Morkel 10 G. Bailey c du Plessis b Philander 25 M. Marsh c M. Morkel b Steyn 67 M. Wade c de Kock b M. Morkel 19 G. Maxwell b M. Morkel 0 M. Johnson c de Kock b M. Morkel 3 N. Coulter-Nile c du Plessis b Steyn 2 J. Hazlewood not out 0 Extras (lb-5 w-4) 9 Total (all out, 41.4 overs) 154 Fall of wickets: 1-1 D. Warner,2-14 A. Finch,3-27 S. Watson,4-34 S. Smith,5-92 G. Bailey,6-125 M. Wade,7-125 G. Maxwell,8-129 M. Johnson,9-138 N. Coulter-Nile,10-154 M. Marsh Bowling M. Morkel 8 - 0 - 21 - 5(w-2) V. Philander 9 - 2 - 16 - 1 D. Steyn 7.4 - 1 - 35 - 3(w-1) F. Behardien 8 - 0 - 40 - 1(w-1) I. Tahir 9 - 0 - 37 - 0 South Africa Innings Q. de Kock c Watson b Hazlewood 4 H. Amla c Wade b Johnson 10 F. du Plessis c Wade b Hazlewood 19 R. Rossouw c Smith b Maxwell 30 A. de Villiers c Wade b Hazlewood 48 F. Behardien c Warner b Hazlewood 0 D. Miller not out 22 V. Philander c Johnson b Hazlewood 0 D. Steyn not out 4 Extras (lb-1 w-19) 20 Total (for 7 wickets, 27.4 overs) 157 Fall of wickets: 1-6 Q. de Kock,2-21 H. Amla,3-64 R. Rossouw,4-113 F. du Plessis,5-113 F. Behardien,6-141 A. de Villiers,7-153 V. Philander Did not bat: M. Morkel, I. Tahir Bowling M. Johnson 8 - 1 - 47 - 1(w-5) J. Hazlewood 9.4 - 2 - 31 - 5 N. Coulter-Nile 6 - 0 - 54 - 0(w-2) M. Marsh 1 - 0 - 4 - 0(w-1) G. Maxwell 3 - 0 - 20 - 1(w-3) Referees Umpire: Billy Bowden Umpire: John Ward TV umpire: Nigel Llong Match referee: Javagal Srinath Result: South Africa won by 3 wickets