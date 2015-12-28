Dec 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the third day in the first Test between South Africa and England on Monday in Durban, South Africa
England 1st innings 303 (N. Compton 85, J. Taylor 70; D. Steyn 4-70, M. Morkel 4-76)
South Africa 1st innings (Overnight: 137-10)
S. van Zyl b Broad 0
D. Elgar not out 118
H. Amla c Bairstow b Broad 7
A. de Villiers c Bairstow b Broad 49
F. du Plessis b Ali 2
T. Bavuma b Broad 10
J. Duminy c Stokes b Ali 2
K. Abbott c Taylor b Ali 0
D. Steyn c Woakes b Ali 17
D. Piedt c Bairstow b Finn 1
M. Morkel c Root b Finn 0
Extras (b-4 lb-3 w-1) 8
Total (all out, 81.4 overs) 214
Fall of wickets: 1-0 S. van Zyl,2-14 H. Amla,3-100 A. de Villiers,4-113 F. du Plessis,5-137 T. Bavuma,6-150 J. Duminy,7-156 K. Abbott,8-210 D. Steyn,9-214 D. Piedt,10-214 M. Morkel
Bowling
S. Broad 15 - 6 - 25 - 4
C. Woakes 14 - 1 - 28 - 0
M. Ali 25 - 3 - 69 - 4
S. Finn 15.4 - 1 - 49 - 2
B. Stokes 9 - 1 - 25 - 0(w-1)
J. Root 3 - 1 - 11 - 0
England 2nd innings
A. Cook lbw b Piedt 7
A. Hales c Abbott b Piedt 26
N. Compton c de Villiers b M. Morkel 49
J. Root not out 60
J. Taylor not out 24
Extras (b-3 lb-3) 6
Total (for 3 wickets, 64 overs) 172
Fall of wickets: 1-13 A. Cook,2-48 A. Hales,3-119 N. Compton
To bat: J. Bairstow, C. Woakes, B. Stokes, S. Broad, M. Ali, S. Finn
Bowling
D. Steyn 3.5 - 0 - 10 - 0
M. Morkel 13.3 - 4 - 19 - 1
K. Abbott 13.4 - 2 - 36 - 0
D. Piedt 18 - 3 - 65 - 2
D. Elgar 7 - 0 - 19 - 0
S. van Zyl 7 - 2 - 12 - 0
J. Duminy 1 - 0 - 5 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Aleem Dar
Umpire: Rod Tucker
TV umpire: Bruce Oxenford
Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle