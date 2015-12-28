Dec 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the third day in the first Test between South Africa and England on Monday in Durban, South Africa England 1st innings 303 (N. Compton 85, J. Taylor 70; D. Steyn 4-70, M. Morkel 4-76) South Africa 1st innings (Overnight: 137-10) S. van Zyl b Broad 0 D. Elgar not out 118 H. Amla c Bairstow b Broad 7 A. de Villiers c Bairstow b Broad 49 F. du Plessis b Ali 2 T. Bavuma b Broad 10 J. Duminy c Stokes b Ali 2 K. Abbott c Taylor b Ali 0 D. Steyn c Woakes b Ali 17 D. Piedt c Bairstow b Finn 1 M. Morkel c Root b Finn 0 Extras (b-4 lb-3 w-1) 8 Total (all out, 81.4 overs) 214 Fall of wickets: 1-0 S. van Zyl,2-14 H. Amla,3-100 A. de Villiers,4-113 F. du Plessis,5-137 T. Bavuma,6-150 J. Duminy,7-156 K. Abbott,8-210 D. Steyn,9-214 D. Piedt,10-214 M. Morkel Bowling S. Broad 15 - 6 - 25 - 4 C. Woakes 14 - 1 - 28 - 0 M. Ali 25 - 3 - 69 - 4 S. Finn 15.4 - 1 - 49 - 2 B. Stokes 9 - 1 - 25 - 0(w-1) J. Root 3 - 1 - 11 - 0 England 2nd innings A. Cook lbw b Piedt 7 A. Hales c Abbott b Piedt 26 N. Compton c de Villiers b M. Morkel 49 J. Root not out 60 J. Taylor not out 24 Extras (b-3 lb-3) 6 Total (for 3 wickets, 64 overs) 172 Fall of wickets: 1-13 A. Cook,2-48 A. Hales,3-119 N. Compton To bat: J. Bairstow, C. Woakes, B. Stokes, S. Broad, M. Ali, S. Finn Bowling D. Steyn 3.5 - 0 - 10 - 0 M. Morkel 13.3 - 4 - 19 - 1 K. Abbott 13.4 - 2 - 36 - 0 D. Piedt 18 - 3 - 65 - 2 D. Elgar 7 - 0 - 19 - 0 S. van Zyl 7 - 2 - 12 - 0 J. Duminy 1 - 0 - 5 - 0 Referees Umpire: Aleem Dar Umpire: Rod Tucker TV umpire: Bruce Oxenford Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle