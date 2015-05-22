May 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the first Test between England and New Zealand on Friday in London, England
England 1st innings (Overnight: 354-7)
A. Lyth c Watling b Southee 7
A. Cook c Watling b Henry 16
G. Ballance c Southee b Boult 1
I. Bell b Henry 1
J. Root c Latham b Henry 98
B. Stokes b Craig 92
J. Buttler lbw b Boult 67
M. Ali c Latham b Boult 58
S. Broad c Latham b Boult 3
M. Wood not out 8
J. Anderson c&b Henry 11
Extras (b-16 lb-6 nb-3 w-2) 27
Total (all out, 100.5 overs) 389
Fall of wickets: 1-17 A. Lyth,2-25 G. Ballance,3-25 A. Cook,4-30 I. Bell,5-191 B. Stokes,6-251 J. Root,7-354 J. Buttler,8-363 M. Ali,9-368 S. Broad,10-389 J. Anderson
Bowling
T. Boult 29 - 6 - 79 - 4
T. Southee 24 - 1 - 104 - 1(nb-3 w-1)
M. Henry 24.5 - 3 - 93 - 4(w-1)
M. Craig 18 - 2 - 77 - 1
C. Anderson 5 - 1 - 14 - 0
New Zealand 1st innings
M. Guptill c Ballance b Broad 70
T. Latham lbw b Ali 59
K. Williamson not out 92
R. Taylor not out 47
Extras (b-14 lb-20 nb-1) 35
Total (for 2 wickets, 77 overs) 303
Fall of wickets: 1-148 T. Latham,2-148 M. Guptill
To bat: B. McCullum, C. Anderson, B. Watling, M. Craig, T. Southee, M. Henry, T. Boult
Bowling
J. Anderson 16 - 4 - 46 - 0
S. Broad 16 - 2 - 42 - 1
M. Wood 13 - 0 - 60 - 0(nb-1)
B. Stokes 13 - 2 - 63 - 0
M. Ali 17 - 3 - 52 - 1
J. Root 2 - 0 - 6 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Marais Erasmus
Umpire: Sundaram Ravi
TV umpire: Rod Tucker
Referee: David Boon