Sept 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fifth day in the first Test between West Indies and Bangladesh on Tuesday in Kingstown, St Vincent and the Grenadines
West Indies 1st innings 484 for 7 decl (K. Brathwaite 212, S. Chanderpaul 85no, C. Gayle 64, D. Bravo 62; T. Islam 5-135)
Bangladesh 1st innings 182 (M. Haque 51; S. Benn 5-39)
Bangladesh 2nd innings (Overnight: 256-5)
T. Iqbal b Benn 53
Sh. Rahman c Ramdin b Roach 4
I. Kayes c K. Edwards b Gayle 25
M. Haque c Ramdin b Benn 12
M. Mahmudullah c Ramdin b Roach 66
M. Rahim c Da. Bravo b Taylor 116
Nas. Hossain c Gabriel b Roach 19
S. Hom lbw b Roach 0
T. Islam b Gabriel 0
R. Hossain b Gabriel 0
A. Hossain not out 0
Extras (b-12 lb-4 nb-1 w-2) 19
Total (all out, 113.3 overs) 314
Fall of wickets: 1-11 Sh. Rahman,2-81 I. Kayes,3-104 M. Haque,4-107 T. Iqbal,5-237 M. Mahmudullah,6-279 Nas. Hossain,7-291 S. Hom,8-292 T. Islam,9-292 R. Hossain,10-314 M. Rahim
Bowling
J. Taylor 17.3 - 3 - 64 - 1
K. Roach 22 - 6 - 64 - 4(w-1)
S. Gabriel 17 - 9 - 25 - 2(w-1)
J. Blackwood 12 - 1 - 51 - 0
S. Benn 28 - 8 - 44 - 2(nb-1)
C. Gayle 17 - 3 - 50 - 1
West Indies 2nd innings (Target: 13 runs)
C. Gayle not out 9
K. Brathwaite not out 4
Extras 0
Total (for no loss, 2.4 overs) 13
Fall of wickets:
Did not bat: K. Edwards, D. Bravo, S. Chanderpaul, J. Blackwood, D. Ramdin, K. Roach, J. Taylor, S. Benn, S. Gabriel
Bowling
A. Hossain 1.4 - 0 - 9 - 0
T. Islam 1 - 0 - 4 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Marais Erasmus
Umpire: Richard Illingworth
TV umpire: Steve Davis
Match referee: Roshan Mahanama
Result: West Indies won by 10 wickets