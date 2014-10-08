Oct 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the first One Day International between India and West Indies on Wednesday in Kochi, India West Indies Innings Dw. Smith b Jadeja 46 Dw. Bravo c Dhawan b Shami 17 Da. Bravo c Dhawan b Mishra 28 M. Samuels not out 126 D. Ramdin c Jadeja b Shami 61 K. Pollard b Shami 2 A. Russell c Kohli b Shami 1 D. Sammy not out 10 Extras (b-7 lb-5 nb-1 w-17) 30 Total (for 6 wickets, 50 overs) 321 Fall of wickets: 1-34 Dw. Bravo,2-98 Dw. Smith,3-120 Da. Bravo,4-285 D. Ramdin,5-296 K. Pollard,6-298 A. Russell Did not bat: S. Benn, R. Rampaul, J. Taylor Bowling B. Kumar 10 - 1 - 38 - 0(w-1) M. Sharma 9 - 0 - 61 - 0(w-1) M. Shami 9 - 1 - 66 - 4(nb-1 w-3) R. Jadeja 10 - 0 - 58 - 1(w-2) A. Mishra 10 - 0 - 72 - 1(w-1) S. Raina 2 - 0 - 14 - 0 India Innings A. Rahane run out (Dw. Smith, Ramdin) 24 S. Dhawan b Samuels 68 V. Kohli c Sammy b Taylor 2 A. Rayudu c Benn b Russell 13 S. Raina b Dw. Bravo 0 M. Dhoni b Sammy 8 R. Jadeja not out 33 B. Kumar c Sammy b Samuels 2 A. Mishra lbw b Dw. Bravo 5 M. Sharma c Taylor b Rampaul 8 M. Shami b Rampaul 19 Extras (lb-1 w-14) 15 Total (all out, 41 overs) 197 Fall of wickets: 1-49 A. Rahane,2-55 V. Kohli,3-82 A. Rayudu,4-83 S. Raina,5-114 M. Dhoni,6-134 S. Dhawan,7-138 B. Kumar,8-146 A. Mishra,9-155 M. Sharma,10-197 M. Shami Bowling R. Rampaul 8 - 0 - 48 - 2(w-2) J. Taylor 10 - 1 - 50 - 1(w-2) Dw. Bravo 6 - 0 - 28 - 2(w-5) A. Russell 4 - 0 - 21 - 1(w-3) S. Benn 5 - 0 - 16 - 0 D. Sammy 5 - 0 - 23 - 1 M. Samuels 3 - 0 - 10 - 2 Referees Umpire: Ian Gould Umpire: Sundaram Ravi TV umpire: Chettithody Shamsuddin Match referee: Jeff Crowe Result: West Indies won by 124 runs