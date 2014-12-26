Dec 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the first Test between New Zealand and Sri Lanka on Friday in Christchurch, New Zealand New Zealand 1st innings T. Latham c Kaushal b Eranga 27 H. Rutherford b Lakmal 18 K. Williamson b Prasad 54 R. Taylor run out (K. Silva) 7 B. McCullum c Karunaratne b Kaushal 195 J. Neesham c Sangakkara b Mathews 85 B. Watling lbw b Mathews 26 M. Craig not out 5 Extras (lb-4 nb-6 w-2) 12 Total (for 7 wickets, 80.3 overs) 429 Fall of wickets: 1-37 H. Rutherford,2-60 T. Latham,3-88 R. Taylor,4-214 K. Williamson,5-367 B. McCullum,6-420 J. Neesham,7-429 B. Watling To bat: T. Southee, N. Wagner, T. Boult Bowling S. Lakmal 17 - 3 - 83 - 1(nb-1) S. Eranga 18 - 1 - 82 - 1 A. Mathews 9.3 - 1 - 34 - 2 D. Prasad 12 - 2 - 62 - 1(w-2) T. Kaushal 22 - 0 - 159 - 1(nb-5) L. Thirimanne 2 - 0 - 5 - 0 Referees Umpire: Richard Illingworth Umpire: Bruce Oxenford TV umpire: Steve Davis Match referee: Chris Broad