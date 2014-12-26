Dec 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the first Test between New Zealand and Sri Lanka on Friday in Christchurch, New Zealand
New Zealand 1st innings
T. Latham c Kaushal b Eranga 27
H. Rutherford b Lakmal 18
K. Williamson b Prasad 54
R. Taylor run out (K. Silva) 7
B. McCullum c Karunaratne b Kaushal 195
J. Neesham c Sangakkara b Mathews 85
B. Watling lbw b Mathews 26
M. Craig not out 5
Extras (lb-4 nb-6 w-2) 12
Total (for 7 wickets, 80.3 overs) 429
Fall of wickets: 1-37 H. Rutherford,2-60 T. Latham,3-88 R. Taylor,4-214 K. Williamson,5-367 B. McCullum,6-420 J. Neesham,7-429 B. Watling
To bat: T. Southee, N. Wagner, T. Boult
Bowling
S. Lakmal 17 - 3 - 83 - 1(nb-1)
S. Eranga 18 - 1 - 82 - 1
A. Mathews 9.3 - 1 - 34 - 2
D. Prasad 12 - 2 - 62 - 1(w-2)
T. Kaushal 22 - 0 - 159 - 1(nb-5)
L. Thirimanne 2 - 0 - 5 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Richard Illingworth
Umpire: Bruce Oxenford
TV umpire: Steve Davis
Match referee: Chris Broad