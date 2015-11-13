Nov 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the second Test between Australia and New Zealand on Friday in Perth, Australia Australia 1st innings J. Burns b Henry 40 D. Warner not out 244 U. Khawaja c Latham b Bracewell 121 S. Smith not out 5 Extras (lb-1 nb-4 w-1) 6 Total (for 2 wickets, 90 overs) 416 Fall of wickets: 1-101 J. Burns,2-403 U. Khawaja To bat: A. Voges, M. Marsh, P. Nevill, M. Johnson, M. Starc, J. Hazlewood, N. Lyon Bowling T. Southee 19 - 1 - 73 - 0 T. Boult 17 - 0 - 99 - 0(w-1) M. Henry 16 - 0 - 75 - 1 D. Bracewell 16 - 0 - 57 - 1(nb-4) M. Craig 14 - 0 - 77 - 0 K. Williamson 3 - 0 - 11 - 0 M. Guptill 3 - 0 - 7 - 0 B. McCullum 2 - 0 - 16 - 0 Referees Umpire: Nigel Llong Umpire: Sundaram Ravi TV umpire: Richard Illingworth Match referee: Roshan Mahanama