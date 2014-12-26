Dec 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the third Test between Australia and India on Friday in Melbourne, Australia
Australia 1st innings
C. Rogers c Dhoni b Shami 57
D. Warner c Dhawan b U. Yadav 0
S. Watson lbw b Ashwin 52
S. Smith not out 72
S. Marsh c Dhoni b Shami 32
J. Burns c Dhoni b U. Yadav 13
B. Haddin not out 23
Extras (b-1 lb-6 nb-2 w-1) 10
Total (for 5 wickets, 90 overs) 259
Fall of wickets: 1-0 D. Warner,2-115 C. Rogers,3-115 S. Watson,4-184 S. Marsh,5-216 J. Burns
To bat: M. Johnson, R. Harris, J. Hazlewood, N. Lyon
Bowling
I. Sharma 21 - 6 - 54 - 0(nb-2)
U. Yadav 20 - 2 - 69 - 2
M. Shami 17 - 4 - 55 - 2(w-1)
R. Ashwin 27 - 7 - 60 - 1
M. Vijay 5 - 0 - 14 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena
Umpire: Richard Kettleborough
TV umpire: John Ward
Match referee: Roshan Mahanama