Cricket-Lehmann hopes no Ashes boycott, urges solution to pay row
May 18 Australia coach Darren Lehmann hopes the ongoing pay dispute will not prompt the players to boycott this year's Ashes series and urged both sides to resolve the matter.
Feb 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at lunch on the third day in the first Test between New Zealand and Australia on Sunday in Wellington, New Zealand New Zealand 1st innings 183 (J. Hazlewood 4-42) Australia 1st innings (Overnight: 463-6) J. Burns c Watling b Southee 0 D. Warner c Watling b Southee 5 U. Khawaja lbw b Boult 140 S. Smith c&b Craig 71 A. Voges c&b Craig 239 M. Marsh c&b Boult 0 P. Nevill c Watling b Anderson 32 P. Siddle c Anderson b Bracewell 49 J. Hazlewood c Southee b Bracewell 8 N. Lyon c&b Anderson 3 J. Bird not out 3 Extras (b-4 lb-3 nb-3 w-2) 12 Total (all out, 154.2 overs) 562 Fall of wickets: 1-0 J. Burns,2-5 D. Warner,3-131 S. Smith,4-299 U. Khawaja,5-299 M. Marsh,6-395 P. Nevill,7-494 P. Siddle,8-508 J. Hazlewood,9-532 N. Lyon,10-562 A. Voges To bat: Bowling T. Southee 31 - 5 - 87 - 2(w-1) T. Boult 33 - 6 - 101 - 2 D. Bracewell 33 - 4 - 127 - 2(nb-2) C. Anderson 18 - 0 - 79 - 2(nb-1 w-1) M. Craig 35.2 - 2 - 153 - 2 K. Williamson 4 - 0 - 8 - 0 New Zealand 2nd innings T. Latham not out 1 M. Guptill not out 0 Extras 0 Total (for no loss, 1 overs) 1 Fall of wickets: New Zealand: K. Williamson, H. Nicholls, B. McCullum, C. Anderson, B. Watling, D. Bracewell, M. Craig, T. Southee, T. Boult Bowling J. Hazlewood 1 - 0 - 1 - 0 Referees Umpire: Richard Illingworth Umpire: Richard Kettleborough TV umpire: Ranmore Martinesz Match referee: Chris Broad
May 18 Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz has been suspended for two months for failing to report a suspect approach to indulge in corruption, the country's cricket board has said.