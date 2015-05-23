May 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the third day in the first Test between England and New Zealand on Saturday in London, England England 1st innings 389 (J. Root 98, B. Stokes 92, J. Buttler 67, M. Ali 58; T. Boult 4-79, M. Henry 4-93) New Zealand 1st innings (Overnight: 303-2) M. Guptill c Ballance b Broad 70 T. Latham lbw b Ali 59 K. Williamson c Ballance b Ali 132 R. Taylor c Buttler b Broad 62 B. McCullum c Root b Wood 42 C. Anderson c Buttler b Wood 9 B. Watling not out 61 M. Craig lbw b Ali 0 T. Southee c Wood b Anderson 11 M. Henry c Root b Wood 10 T. Boult c Anderson b Broad 0 Extras (b-26 lb-34 nb-1 w-6) 67 Total (all out, 131.2 overs) 523 Fall of wickets: 1-148 T. Latham,2-148 M. Guptill,3-337 R. Taylor,4-403 B. McCullum,5-420 C. Anderson,6-470 K. Williamson,7-470 M. Craig,8-493 T. Southee,9-515 M. Henry,10-523 T. Boult Bowling J. Anderson 29 - 7 - 88 - 1(w-1) S. Broad 26.2 - 4 - 77 - 3(w-1) M. Wood 27 - 2 - 93 - 3(nb-1) B. Stokes 21 - 2 - 105 - 0 M. Ali 26 - 4 - 94 - 3 J. Root 2 - 0 - 6 - 0 England 2nd innings A. Lyth c Southee b Boult 12 A. Cook not out 32 G. Ballance b Southee 0 I. Bell not out 29 Extras (lb-1) 1 Total (for 2 wickets, 26 overs) 74 Fall of wickets: 1-14 A. Lyth,2-25 G. Ballance To bat: J. Root, M. Ali, B. Stokes, J. Buttler, M. Wood, S. Broad, J. Anderson Bowling T. Boult 9 - 2 - 22 - 1 T. Southee 9 - 0 - 30 - 1 M. Henry 5 - 0 - 15 - 0 M. Craig 3 - 0 - 6 - 0 Referees Umpire: Marais Erasmus Umpire: Sundaram Ravi TV umpire: Rod Tucker Referee: David Boon