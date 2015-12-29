Cricket-Aravinda de Silva to step down from Sri Lanka role
COLOMBO, May 6 Former batsman Aravinda de Silva will withdraw from his role as chairman of the cricket committee at Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) at the end of next month due to personal reasons.
Dec 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fourth day in the second Test between Australia and West Indies on Tuesday in Melbourne, Australia Australia 1st innings 551 for 3 decl (U. Khawaja 144, S. Smith 134no, J. Burns 128, A. Voges 106no) West Indies 1st innings 271 (D. Bravo 81, C. Brathwaite 59; N. Lyon 4-66, J. Pattinson 4-72) Australia 2nd innings (Overnight: 179-3) J. Burns c K. Brathwaite b Holder 5 D. Warner c Holder b C. Brathwaite 17 U. Khawaja c Ramdin b Holder 56 S. Smith not out 70 M. Marsh not out 18 Extras (lb-6 nb-5 w-2) 13 Total (for 3 wickets declared, 32 overs) 179 Fall of wickets: 1-7 J. Burns,2-46 D. Warner,3-123 U. Khawaja Did not bat: A. Voges, P. Nevill, J. Pattinson, P. Siddle, J. Hazlewood, N. Lyon Bowling J. Taylor 3 - 0 - 25 - 0 J. Holder 11 - 1 - 49 - 2(nb-1) C. Brathwaite 6 - 1 - 30 - 1(w-1) K. Roach 4 - 0 - 22 - 0(w-1) J. Warrican 8 - 0 - 47 - 0 West Indies 2nd innings (Target: 460 runs) K. Brathwaite c Smith b Lyon 31 R. Chandrika lbw b Pattinson 37 Da. Bravo c Nevill b Siddle 21 M. Samuels c Nevill b M. Marsh 19 J. Blackwood lbw b Lyon 20 D. Ramdin c Nevill b M. Marsh 59 J. Holder c Hazlewood b M. Marsh 68 C. Brathwaite b Lyon 2 K. Roach c Warner b Pattinson 11 J. Taylor c Pattinson b M. Marsh 0 J. Warrican not out 4 Extras (lb-7 nb-2 w-1) 10 Total (all out, 88.3 overs) 282 Fall of wickets: 1-35 K. Brathwaite,2-83 Da. Bravo,3-91 R. Chandrika,4-118 M. Samuels,5-150 J. Blackwood,6-250 D. Ramdin,7-253 C. Brathwaite,8-274 J. Holder,9-278 K. Roach,10-282 J. Taylor Bowling J. Hazlewood 20 - 6 - 40 - 0(nb-1 w-1) J. Pattinson 17 - 4 - 49 - 2 N. Lyon 23 - 7 - 85 - 3 P. Siddle 9 - 2 - 35 - 1 M. Marsh 17.3 - 2 - 61 - 4(nb-1) S. Smith 2 - 1 - 5 - 0 Referees Umpire: Marais Erasmus Umpire: Chris Gaffaney TV umpire: Ian Gould Match referee: Chris Broad Result: Australia won by 177 runs
COLOMBO, May 6 Former batsman Aravinda de Silva will withdraw from his role as chairman of the cricket committee at Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) at the end of next month due to personal reasons.
MUMBAI, May 6 Former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum has been ruled out of the remainder of the Indian Premier League after injuring his left hamstring during the Gujarat Lions's loss to Delhi Daredevils on Thursday.