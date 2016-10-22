Oct 22 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the third day in the first Test between Bangladesh and England on Saturday in Chittagong, Bangladesh England 1st innings 293 (M. Ali 68, J. Bairstow 52; M. Hasan 6-80) Bangladesh 1st innings (Overnight: 221-5) T. Iqbal c Bairstow b Batty 78 I. Kayes b Ali 21 M. Haque c Stokes b Ali 0 Mahmudullah c Root b Rashid 38 M. Rahim c Bairstow b Stokes 48 S. Al Hasan st Bairstow b Ali 31 Sh. Islam c Broad b Rashid 2 Sa. Rahman c Cook b Stokes 19 M. Hasan lbw b Stokes 1 T. Islam not out 3 K. Rabbi b Stokes 0 Extras (b-2 lb-4 w-1) 7 Total (all out, 86 overs) 248 Fall of wickets: 1-29 I. Kayes,2-29 M. Haque,3-119 Mahmudullah,4-163 T. Iqbal,5-221 M. Rahim,6-221 S. Al Hasan,7-238 Sh. Islam,8-239 M. Hasan,9-248 Sa. Rahman,10-248 K. Rabbi Bowling S. Broad 8 - 2 - 12 - 0 G. Batty 17 - 1 - 51 - 1 C. Woakes 7 - 2 - 15 - 0(w-1) A. Rashid 16 - 1 - 58 - 2 M. Ali 22 - 4 - 75 - 3 B. Stokes 14 - 5 - 26 - 4 J. Root 2 - 0 - 5 - 0 England 2nd innings A. Cook c Mahmudullah b M. Hasan 12 B. Duckett c M. Haque b Al Hasan 15 J. Root lbw b Al Hasan 1 G. Ballance c Kayes b T. Islam 9 M. Ali c Rahim b Al Hasan 14 B. Stokes lbw b Al Hasan 85 J. Bairstow b Rabbi 47 C. Woakes not out 11 A. Rashid lbw b Al Hasan 9 S. Broad not out 10 Extras (b-2 lb-8 pen-5) 15 Total (for 8 wickets, 76 overs) 228 Fall of wickets: 1-26 A. Cook,2-27 J. Root,3-28 B. Duckett,4-46 G. Ballance,5-62 M. Ali,6-189 J. Bairstow,7-197 B. Stokes,8-213 A. Rashid To bat: G. Batty Bowling M. Hasan 18 - 1 - 54 - 1 S. Al Hasan 31 - 7 - 79 - 5 T. Islam 15 - 2 - 40 - 1 K. Rabbi 8 - 0 - 24 - 1 Mahmudullah 1 - 0 - 6 - 0 Sh. Islam 3 - 0 - 10 - 0 Referees Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena Umpire: Chris Gaffaney TV umpire: Sundaram Ravi Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle