Oct 22 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the second Test between Pakistan and West Indies on Saturday in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates Pakistan 1st innings (Overnight: 304-4) S. Aslam b Bishoo 6 Az. Ali b Gabriel 0 A. Shafiq b Gabriel 68 Y. Khan c Chase b K. Brathwaite 127 Misbah-ul-Haq lbw b Gabriel 96 Y. Shah c Bishoo b Holder 23 S. Ahmed b Gabriel 56 M. Nawaz b Holder 25 So. Khan c Johnson b Holder 26 Z. Babar c Hope b Gabriel 0 R. Ali not out 0 Extras (b-1 lb-15 nb-9) 25 Total (all out, 119.1 overs) 452 Fall of wickets: 1-6 Az. Ali,2-42 S. Aslam,3-129 A. Shafiq,4-304 Y. Khan,5-332 Misbah-ul-Haq,6-342 Y. Shah,7-412 S. Ahmed,8-430 M. Nawaz,9-452 So. Khan,10-452 Z. Babar Bowling S. Gabriel 23.1 - 1 - 96 - 5(nb-9) M. Cummins 20 - 1 - 65 - 0 J. Holder 22 - 8 - 47 - 3 D. Bishoo 26 - 0 - 112 - 1 R. Chase 19 - 1 - 80 - 0 K. Brathwaite 9 - 0 - 36 - 1 West Indies 1st innings L. Johnson lbw b R. Ali 12 Da. Bravo lbw b Shah 43 K. Brathwaite run out (Misbah-ul-Haq, S. Ahmed) 21 M. Samuels c Aslam b R. Ali 30 D. Bishoo not out 0 J. Blackwood not out 0 Extras 0 Total (for 4 wickets, 45 overs) 106 Fall of wickets: 1-27 L. Johnson,2-65 Da. Bravo,3-106 M. Samuels,4-106 K. Brathwaite To bat: R. Chase, S. Hope, J. Holder, M. Cummins, S. Gabriel Bowling R. Ali 12 - 6 - 31 - 2 So. Khan 9 - 3 - 16 - 0 Z. Babar 11 - 1 - 29 - 0 A. Shafiq 1 - 0 - 2 - 0 Y. Shah 12 - 5 - 28 - 1 Referees Umpire: Michael Gough Umpire: Richard Illingworth TV umpire: Paul Reiffel Match referee: Jeff Crowe