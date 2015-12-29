Dec 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the fourth day in the first Test between South Africa and England on Tuesday in Durban, South Africa England 1st innings 303 (N. Compton 85, J. Taylor 70; D. Steyn 4-70, M. Morkel 4-76) South Africa 1st innings 214 (D. Elgar 118no; S. Broad 4-25, M. Ali 4-69) England 2nd innings (Overnight: 172-3) A. Cook lbw b Piedt 7 A. Hales c Abbott b Piedt 26 N. Compton c de Villiers b M. Morkel 49 J. Root c van Zyl b Abbott 73 J. Taylor st de Villiers b Piedt 42 B. Stokes c Elgar b Piedt 5 J. Bairstow c Duminy b van Zyl 79 M. Ali lbw b Piedt 16 C. Woakes c Duminy b van Zyl 23 S. Broad c de Villiers b van Zyl 0 S. Finn not out 0 Extras (b-3 lb-3) 6 Total (all out, 102.1 overs) 326 Fall of wickets: 1-13 A. Cook,2-48 A. Hales,3-119 N. Compton,4-192 J. Root,5-197 B. Stokes,6-224 J. Taylor,7-272 M. Ali,8-315 C. Woakes,9-315 S. Broad,10-326 J. Bairstow Bowling D. Steyn 3.5 - 0 - 10 - 0 M. Morkel 20.3 - 5 - 38 - 1 K. Abbott 21.4 - 3 - 62 - 1 D. Piedt 36 - 4 - 153 - 5 D. Elgar 9 - 0 - 32 - 0 S. van Zyl 10.1 - 3 - 20 - 3 J. Duminy 1 - 0 - 5 - 0 South Africa 2nd innings (Target: 416 runs) D. Elgar c Root b Finn 40 S. van Zyl b Stokes 33 H. Amla c Bairstow b Finn 12 A. de Villiers not out 37 F. du Plessis c Cook b Finn 9 D. Steyn not out 0 Extras (b-2 lb-3) 5 Total (for 4 wickets, 47 overs) 136 Fall of wickets: 1-53 S. van Zyl,2-85 H. Amla,3-88 D. Elgar,4-136 F. du Plessis To bat: T. Bavuma, K. Abbott, M. Morkel, D. Piedt, J. Duminy Bowling S. Broad 11 - 4 - 25 - 0 C. Woakes 6 - 2 - 17 - 0 S. Finn 8 - 3 - 27 - 3 B. Stokes 7 - 1 - 26 - 1 M. Ali 15 - 3 - 36 - 0 Referees Umpire: Aleem Dar Umpire: Rod Tucker TV umpire: Bruce Oxenford Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle