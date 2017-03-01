March 1 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the fourth One Day International between New Zealand and South Africa on Wednesday in Hamilton, New Zealand South Africa Innings H. Amla b Patel 40 Q. de Kock c Ronchi b Patel 0 F. du Plessis c Santner b Neesham 67 J. Duminy b Southee 25 A. de Villiers not out 72 D. Miller c Brownlie b Santner 1 D. Pretorius run out (Taylor, Patel) 10 C. Morris b Boult 28 W. Parnell run out (Neesham, Ronchi) 29 Extras (w-7) 7 Total (for 8 wickets, 50 overs) 279 Fall of wickets: 1-1 Q. de Kock,2-66 H. Amla,3-128 J. Duminy,4-140 F. du Plessis,5-143 D. Miller,6-158 D. Pretorius,7-216 C. Morris,8-279 W. Parnell Did not bat: I. Tahir, K. Rabada Bowling J. Patel 10 - 0 - 57 - 2(w-2) M. Santner 10 - 0 - 40 - 1 T. Boult 10 - 0 - 70 - 1(w-2) T. Southee 10 - 0 - 70 - 1(w-2) C. de Grandhomme 2 - 0 - 10 - 0 K. Williamson 3 - 0 - 17 - 0 J. Neesham 5 - 0 - 15 - 1(w-1) New Zealand Innings M. Guptill not out 180 D. Brownlie c de Kock b Rabada 4 K. Williamson lbw b Tahir 21 R. Taylor c Amla b Tahir 66 L. Ronchi not out 1 Extras (lb-4 w-4) 8 Total (for 3 wickets, 45 overs) 280 Fall of wickets: 1-5 D. Brownlie,2-77 K. Williamson,3-257 R. Taylor Did not bat: J. Neesham, M. Santner, C. de Grandhomme, T. Southee, J. Patel, T. Boult Bowling K. Rabada 8 - 0 - 41 - 1(w-3) W. Parnell 7 - 1 - 44 - 0 C. Morris 9 - 0 - 54 - 0(w-1) J. Duminy 3 - 0 - 26 - 0 D. Pretorius 8 - 0 - 55 - 0 I. Tahir 10 - 2 - 56 - 2 Referees Umpire: Wayne Knights Umpire: Paul Reiffel TV umpire: Joel Wilson Match referee: Javagal Srinath Result: New Zealand won by 7 wickets