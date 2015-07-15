Cricket-India to participate in Champions Trophy - BCCI
NEW DELHI, May 7 India will participate in next month's Champions Trophy in England and Wales, the country's cricket board (BCCI) said after a special general meeting on Sunday.
July 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the second One Day International between Sri Lanka and Pakistan on Wednesday in Pallekele, Sri Lanka Pakistan Innings Az. Ali c Siriwardana b Dilshan 79 A. Shehzad b Pathirana 30 M. Hafeez c Mathews b Pathirana 9 B. Azam b Siriwardana 12 S. Malik b Mathews 51 M. Rizwan lbw b Pradeep 52 S. Ahmed lbw b Malinga 7 An. Ali not out 29 Y. Shah c Siriwardana b Malinga 1 R. Ali not out 0 Extras (b-4 lb-3 nb-1 w-9) 17 Total (for 8 wickets, 50 overs) 287 Fall of wickets: 1-59 A. Shehzad,2-75 M. Hafeez,3-96 B. Azam,4-179 S. Malik,5-197 Az. Ali,6-217 S. Ahmed,7-273 M. Rizwan,8-278 Y. Shah Did not bat: M. Irfan Bowling A. Mathews 10 - 2 - 36 - 1 N. Pradeep 8 - 1 - 42 - 1 T. Perera 2 - 0 - 15 - 0(w-1) L. Malinga 10 - 0 - 64 - 2(nb-1 w-5) S. Pathirana 9 - 0 - 70 - 2 M. Siriwardana 5 - 0 - 22 - 1(w-2) T. Dilshan 6 - 0 - 31 - 1(w-1) Sri Lanka Innings K. Perera c Shah b Irfan 68 T. Dilshan b R. Ali 47 U. Tharanga b R. Ali 28 A. Mathews run out (B. Azam, S. Ahmed) 8 L. Thirimanne c An. Ali b R. Ali 4 D. Chandimal not out 48 M. Siriwardana lbw b Hafeez 26 S. Pathirana st S. Ahmed b Hafeez 33 T. Perera c Malik b An. Ali 15 L. Malinga not out 2 Extras (lb-2 w-7) 9 Total (for 8 wickets, 48.1 overs) 288 Fall of wickets: 1-92 K. Perera,2-140 U. Tharanga,3-155 T. Dilshan,4-157 A. Mathews,5-159 L. Thirimanne,6-196 M. Siriwardana,7-248 S. Pathirana,8-285 T. Perera Did not bat: N. Pradeep Bowling M. Irfan 10 - 0 - 61 - 1(w-2) R. Ali 9.1 - 0 - 73 - 3(w-3) M. Hafeez 10 - 0 - 61 - 2(w-1) An. Ali 7 - 0 - 33 - 1 Y. Shah 10 - 0 - 51 - 0(w-1) S. Malik 2 - 0 - 7 - 0 Referees Umpire: Ranmore Martinesz Umpire: Rod Tucker TV umpire: Ian Gould Referee: Javagal Srinath Result: Sri Lanka won by 2 wickets
COLOMBO, May 6 Former batsman Aravinda de Silva will withdraw from his role as chairman of the cricket committee at Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) at the end of next month due to personal reasons.