July 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the second One Day International between Sri Lanka and Pakistan on Wednesday in Pallekele, Sri Lanka Pakistan Innings Az. Ali c Siriwardana b Dilshan 79 A. Shehzad b Pathirana 30 M. Hafeez c Mathews b Pathirana 9 B. Azam b Siriwardana 12 S. Malik b Mathews 51 M. Rizwan lbw b Pradeep 52 S. Ahmed lbw b Malinga 7 An. Ali not out 29 Y. Shah c Siriwardana b Malinga 1 R. Ali not out 0 Extras (b-4 lb-3 nb-1 w-9) 17 Total (for 8 wickets, 50 overs) 287 Fall of wickets: 1-59 A. Shehzad,2-75 M. Hafeez,3-96 B. Azam,4-179 S. Malik,5-197 Az. Ali,6-217 S. Ahmed,7-273 M. Rizwan,8-278 Y. Shah Did not bat: M. Irfan Bowling A. Mathews 10 - 2 - 36 - 1 N. Pradeep 8 - 1 - 42 - 1 T. Perera 2 - 0 - 15 - 0(w-1) L. Malinga 10 - 0 - 64 - 2(nb-1 w-5) S. Pathirana 9 - 0 - 70 - 2 M. Siriwardana 5 - 0 - 22 - 1(w-2) T. Dilshan 6 - 0 - 31 - 1(w-1) Sri Lanka Innings K. Perera c Shah b Irfan 68 T. Dilshan b R. Ali 47 U. Tharanga b R. Ali 28 A. Mathews run out (B. Azam, S. Ahmed) 8 L. Thirimanne c An. Ali b R. Ali 4 D. Chandimal not out 48 M. Siriwardana lbw b Hafeez 26 S. Pathirana st S. Ahmed b Hafeez 33 T. Perera c Malik b An. Ali 15 L. Malinga not out 2 Extras (lb-2 w-7) 9 Total (for 8 wickets, 48.1 overs) 288 Fall of wickets: 1-92 K. Perera,2-140 U. Tharanga,3-155 T. Dilshan,4-157 A. Mathews,5-159 L. Thirimanne,6-196 M. Siriwardana,7-248 S. Pathirana,8-285 T. Perera Did not bat: N. Pradeep Bowling M. Irfan 10 - 0 - 61 - 1(w-2) R. Ali 9.1 - 0 - 73 - 3(w-3) M. Hafeez 10 - 0 - 61 - 2(w-1) An. Ali 7 - 0 - 33 - 1 Y. Shah 10 - 0 - 51 - 0(w-1) S. Malik 2 - 0 - 7 - 0 Referees Umpire: Ranmore Martinesz Umpire: Rod Tucker TV umpire: Ian Gould Referee: Javagal Srinath Result: Sri Lanka won by 2 wickets