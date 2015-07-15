July 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the third and final One Day International between Bangladesh and South Africa on Wednesday in Chittagong, Bangladesh South Africa Innings Q. de Kock b M. Rahman 7 H. Amla c Rahim b Al Hasan 15 F. du Plessis c Rahim b Al Hasan 6 R. Rossouw c Rahim b Mahmudullah 17 D. Miller c Sa. Rahman b Mortaza 44 J. Duminy c Das b R. Hossain 51 F. Behardien c Sa. Rahman b Al Hasan 12 K. Rabada b M. Rahman 1 K. Abbott b R. Hossain 5 M. Morkel not out 1 Extras (lb-3 nb-2 w-4) 9 Total (for 9 wickets, 40 overs) 168 Fall of wickets: 1-8 Q. de Kock,2-19 F. du Plessis,3-45 H. Amla,4-50 R. Rossouw,5-113 D. Miller,6-149 F. Behardien,7-155 K. Rabada,8-167 K. Abbott,9-168 J. Duminy Did not bat: I. Tahir Bowling M. Rahman 8 - 0 - 24 - 2 M. Mortaza 5 - 0 - 29 - 1 S. Al Hasan 8 - 0 - 33 - 3 R. Hossain 6 - 0 - 29 - 2(nb-2 w-2) Nas. Hossain 8 - 0 - 30 - 0 Mahmudullah 5 - 0 - 20 - 1 Bangladesh Innings T. Iqbal not out 61 S. Sarkar c Amla b Tahir 90 L. Das not out 5 Extras (lb-5 w-9) 14 Total (for 1 wickets, 26.1 overs) 170 Fall of wickets: 1-154 S. Sarkar Did not bat: Mahmudullah, S. Al Hasan, M. Rahim, S. Rahman, N. Hossain, M. Mortaza, R. Hossain, M. Rahman Bowling K. Abbott 5 - 0 - 27 - 0 K. Rabada 6 - 0 - 41 - 0(w-3) M. Morkel 5 - 0 - 36 - 0(w-1) I. Tahir 6.1 - 1 - 37 - 1(w-2) J. Duminy 4 - 0 - 24 - 0(w-3) Referees Umpire: Michael Gough Umpire: Sharfuddoula TV umpire: Richard Illingworth Match referee: David Boon Result: Bangladesh won by 9 wickets (D/L Method)