Cricket-India to participate in Champions Trophy - BCCI
NEW DELHI, May 7 India will participate in next month's Champions Trophy in England and Wales, the country's cricket board (BCCI) said after a special general meeting on Sunday.
July 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the third and final One Day International between Bangladesh and South Africa on Wednesday in Chittagong, Bangladesh South Africa Innings Q. de Kock b M. Rahman 7 H. Amla c Rahim b Al Hasan 15 F. du Plessis c Rahim b Al Hasan 6 R. Rossouw c Rahim b Mahmudullah 17 D. Miller c Sa. Rahman b Mortaza 44 J. Duminy c Das b R. Hossain 51 F. Behardien c Sa. Rahman b Al Hasan 12 K. Rabada b M. Rahman 1 K. Abbott b R. Hossain 5 M. Morkel not out 1 Extras (lb-3 nb-2 w-4) 9 Total (for 9 wickets, 40 overs) 168 Fall of wickets: 1-8 Q. de Kock,2-19 F. du Plessis,3-45 H. Amla,4-50 R. Rossouw,5-113 D. Miller,6-149 F. Behardien,7-155 K. Rabada,8-167 K. Abbott,9-168 J. Duminy Did not bat: I. Tahir Bowling M. Rahman 8 - 0 - 24 - 2 M. Mortaza 5 - 0 - 29 - 1 S. Al Hasan 8 - 0 - 33 - 3 R. Hossain 6 - 0 - 29 - 2(nb-2 w-2) Nas. Hossain 8 - 0 - 30 - 0 Mahmudullah 5 - 0 - 20 - 1 Bangladesh Innings T. Iqbal not out 61 S. Sarkar c Amla b Tahir 90 L. Das not out 5 Extras (lb-5 w-9) 14 Total (for 1 wickets, 26.1 overs) 170 Fall of wickets: 1-154 S. Sarkar Did not bat: Mahmudullah, S. Al Hasan, M. Rahim, S. Rahman, N. Hossain, M. Mortaza, R. Hossain, M. Rahman Bowling K. Abbott 5 - 0 - 27 - 0 K. Rabada 6 - 0 - 41 - 0(w-3) M. Morkel 5 - 0 - 36 - 0(w-1) I. Tahir 6.1 - 1 - 37 - 1(w-2) J. Duminy 4 - 0 - 24 - 0(w-3) Referees Umpire: Michael Gough Umpire: Sharfuddoula TV umpire: Richard Illingworth Match referee: David Boon Result: Bangladesh won by 9 wickets (D/L Method)
COLOMBO, May 6 Former batsman Aravinda de Silva will withdraw from his role as chairman of the cricket committee at Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) at the end of next month due to personal reasons.