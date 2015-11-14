Nov 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the second Test between India and South Africa on Saturday in Bangalore, India
South Africa 1st innings
S. van Zyl lbw b Ashwin 10
D. Elgar b Jadeja 38
F. du Plessis c Pujara b Ashwin 0
H. Amla b Aaron 7
A. de Villiers c Saha b Jadeja 85
J. Duminy c Rahane b Ashwin 15
D. Vilas c&b Jadeja 15
K. Abbott run out (Dhawan, Saha) 14
K. Rabada c Pujara b Jadeja 0
M. Morkel c Binny b Ashwin 22
I. Tahir not out 0
Extras (lb-2 nb-6) 8
Total (all out, 59 overs) 214
Fall of wickets: 1-15 S. van Zyl,2-15 F. du Plessis,3-45 H. Amla,4-78 D. Elgar,5-120 J. Duminy,6-159 D. Vilas,7-177 A. de Villiers,8-177 K. Rabada,9-214 M. Morkel,10-214 K. Abbott
Bowling
I. Sharma 13 - 3 - 40 - 0(nb-4)
S. Binny 3 - 2 - 1 - 0
R. Ashwin 18 - 2 - 70 - 4
V. Aaron 9 - 0 - 51 - 1(nb-2)
R. Jadeja 16 - 2 - 50 - 4
India 1st innings
M. Vijay not out 28
S. Dhawan not out 45
Extras (b-4 nb-3) 7
Total (for no loss, 22 overs) 80
Fall of wickets:
To bat: C. Pujara, V. Kohli, A. Rahane, W. Saha, R. Jadeja, S. Binny, R. Ashwin, I. Sharma, V. Aaron
Bowling
M. Morkel 7 - 1 - 23 - 0(nb-3)
K. Abbott 6 - 1 - 18 - 0
K. Rabada 5 - 1 - 17 - 0
J. Duminy 2 - 0 - 9 - 0
I. Tahir 2 - 0 - 9 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Ian Gould
Umpire: Richard Kettleborough
TV umpire: Chettithody Shamsuddin
Match referee: Jeff Crowe