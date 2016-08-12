Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the fourth and final Test between England and Pakistan on Friday in London, England England 1st innings 328 (M. Ali 108, J. Bairstow 55; S. Khan 5-68) Pakistan 1st innings (Overnight: 3-1) S. Aslam lbw b Broad 3 Az. Ali c Bairstow b Ali 49 Y. Shah c Root b Finn 26 A. Shafiq c Broad b Finn 109 Y. Khan not out 101 Misbah-ul-Haq c Hales b Woakes 15 I. Ahmed c Ali b Woakes 4 S. Ahmed not out 17 Extras (b-9 lb-3 nb-2 w-2) 16 Total (for 6 wickets, 91 overs) 340 Fall of wickets: 1-3 S. Aslam,2-52 Y. Shah,3-127 Az. Ali,4-277 A. Shafiq,5-316 Misbah-ul-Haq,6-320 I. Ahmed To bat: M. Amir, W. Riaz, S. Khan Bowling J. Anderson 19 - 6 - 58 - 0 S. Broad 19 - 5 - 59 - 1(nb-1 w-1) S. Finn 19 - 1 - 71 - 2(w-1) C. Woakes 17 - 4 - 52 - 2 M. Ali 16 - 0 - 83 - 1(nb-1) J. Root 1 - 0 - 5 - 0 Referees Umpire: Marais Erasmus Umpire: Bruce Oxenford TV umpire: Joel Wilson Match referee: Richie Richardson