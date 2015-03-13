March 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the World Cup match between Afghanistan and England on Friday in Sydney, Australia
Afghanistan Innings
J. Ahmadi c Root b Broad 7
N. Mangal c Root b Anderson 4
A. Zazai c Buttler b Jordan 6
N. Jamal c Buttler b Bopara 17
S. Shenwari c Morgan b Jordan 7
S. Shafiq c Bopara b Tredwell 30
M. Nabi c Tredwell b Bopara 16
N. Zadran not out 12
H. Hassan not out 0
Extras (lb-6 w-6) 12
Total (for 7 wickets, 36.2 overs) 111
Fall of wickets: 1-17 N. Mangal,2-20 J. Ahmadi,3-25 A. Zazai,4-34 S. Shenwari,5-65 N. Jamal,6-93 M. Nabi,7-101 S. Shafiq
Did not bat: D. Zadran, S. Zadran
Bowling
J. Anderson 7 - 0 - 18 - 1(w-2)
S. Broad 8 - 1 - 18 - 1(w-2)
C. Jordan 6.2 - 2 - 13 - 2(w-1)
R. Bopara 8 - 1 - 31 - 2(w-1)
J. Tredwell 7 - 0 - 25 - 1
England Innings (D/L Target: 101 off 25)
A. Hales c Zazai b Hassan 37
I. Bell not out 52
J. Taylor not out 8
Extras (lb-3 w-1) 4
Total (for 1 wickets, 18.1 overs) 101
Fall of wickets: 1-83 A. Hales
Did not bat: J. Root, E. Morgan, J. Buttler, R. Bopara, C. Jordan, J. Tredwell, S. Broad, J. Anderson
Bowling
S. Zadran 4 - 0 - 25 - 0
D. Zadran 3 - 0 - 23 - 0
H. Hassan 5 - 0 - 17 - 1(w-1)
M. Nabi 4.1 - 0 - 14 - 0
S. Shenwari 2 - 0 - 19 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Billy Bowden
Umpire: Sundaram Ravi
TV umpire: Marais Erasmus
Match referee: David Boon
Result: England won by 9 wickets (D/L Method)