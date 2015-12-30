Dec 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fifth and final day in the first Test between South Africa and England on Wednesday in Durban, South Africa England 1st innings 303 (N. Compton 85, J. Taylor 70; D. Steyn 4-70, M. Morkel 4-76) South Africa 1st innings 214 (D. Elgar 118no; S. Broad 4-25, M. Ali 4-69) England 2nd innings 326 (J. Bairstow 79, J. Root 73; D. Piedt 5-153) South Africa 2nd innings (Overnight: 136-4; Target: 416 runs) D. Elgar c Root b Finn 40 S. van Zyl b Stokes 33 H. Amla c Bairstow b Finn 12 A. de Villiers lbw b Ali 37 F. du Plessis c Cook b Finn 9 D. Steyn b Finn 2 T. Bavuma st Bairstow b Ali 0 J. Duminy not out 26 K. Abbott lbw b Ali 2 D. Piedt c Taylor b Woakes 0 M. Morkel lbw b Broad 8 Extras (b-2 lb-3) 5 Total (all out, 71 overs) 174 Fall of wickets: 1-53 S. van Zyl,2-85 H. Amla,3-88 D. Elgar,4-136 F. du Plessis,5-136 A. de Villiers,6-136 T. Bavuma,7-138 D. Steyn,8-143 K. Abbott,9-155 D. Piedt,10-174 M. Morkel Bowling S. Broad 13 - 5 - 29 - 1 C. Woakes 10 - 5 - 25 - 1 S. Finn 15 - 6 - 42 - 4 B. Stokes 7 - 1 - 26 - 1 M. Ali 26 - 9 - 47 - 3 Referees Umpire: Aleem Dar Umpire: Rod Tucker TV umpire: Bruce Oxenford Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle Result: England won by 241 runs