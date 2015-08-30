Aug 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the third day in the third and final Test between Sri Lanka and India on Sunday in Colombo, Sri Lanka India 1st innings (Overnight: 292-8) L. Rahul b Prasad 2 C. Pujara not out 145 A. Rahane lbw b Pradeep 8 V. Kohli c K. Perera b Mathews 18 Ro. Sharma c Tharanga b Prasad 26 S. Binny lbw b Prasad 0 N. Ojha c Tharanga b Kaushal 21 R. Ashwin c K. Perera b Prasad 5 A. Mishra st K. Perera b Herath 59 I. Sharma b Herath 6 U. Yadav b Herath 4 Extras (lb-2 nb-7 w-4 pen-5) 18 Total (all out, 100.1 overs) 312 Fall of wickets: 1-2 L. Rahul,2-14 A. Rahane,3-64 V. Kohli,4-119 Ro. Sharma,5-119 S. Binny,6-173 N. Ojha,7-180 R. Ashwin,8-284 A. Mishra,9-298 I. Sharma,10-312 U. Yadav Bowling D. Prasad 26 - 4 - 100 - 4(nb-4 w-1) N. Pradeep 22 - 6 - 52 - 1(w-3) A. Mathews 13 - 6 - 24 - 1 R. Herath 27.1 - 3 - 84 - 3 T. Kaushal 12 - 2 - 45 - 1(nb-3) Sri Lanka 1st innings U. Tharanga c Rahul b I. Sharma 4 K. Silva b U. Yadav 3 D. Karunaratne c Rahul b Binny 11 D. Chandimal lbw b Binny 23 A. Mathews c N. Ojha b I. Sharma 1 L. Thirimanne c Rahul b I. Sharma 0 K. Perera c Kohli b I. Sharma 55 D. Prasad st N. Ojha b Mishra 27 R. Herath c N. Ojha b I. Sharma 49 T. Kaushal lbw b Mishra 16 N. Pradeep not out 2 Extras (lb-1 nb-7 w-2) 10 Total (all out, 52.2 overs) 201 Fall of wickets: 1-11 U. Tharanga,2-11 K. Silva,3-40 D. Chandimal,4-45 A. Mathews,5-47 D. Karunaratne,6-47 L. Thirimanne,7-127 K. Perera,8-156 T. Kaushal,9-183 R. Herath,10-201 D. Prasad Bowling I. Sharma 15 - 2 - 54 - 5(nb-6 w-1) U. Yadav 13 - 2 - 64 - 1 S. Binny 9 - 3 - 24 - 2(w-1) R. Ashwin 8 - 1 - 33 - 0 A. Mishra 7.2 - 1 - 25 - 2(nb-1) India 2nd innings C. Pujara b Prasad 0 L. Rahul b Pradeep 2 A. Rahane lbw b Pradeep 4 V. Kohli not out 1 Ro. Sharma not out 14 Extras 0 Total (for 3 wickets, 8.1 overs) 21 Fall of wickets: 1-0 C. Pujara,2-2 L. Rahul,3-7 A. Rahane To bat: N. Ojha, S. Binny, R. Ashwin, A. Mishra, I. Sharma, U. Yadav Bowling D. Prasad 4.1 - 2 - 8 - 1 N. Pradeep 3 - 1 - 6 - 2 R. Herath 1 - 0 - 7 - 0 Referees Umpire: Nigel Llong Umpire: Rod Tucker TV umpire: Raveendra Wimalasiri Match referee: Andy Pycroft